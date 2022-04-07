Solon freshman Keegan Conway jukes past West Delaware’s Grant Kramer while working the ball up field enroute to a Spartan 10-0 spanking of the Hawks at Spartan Stadium Monday, March 28 in the season opener.
The varsity boys soccer team opened the 2022 season with five home matches and five wins last week including the first win over Iowa City Regina Catholic since 2007.
The season started Monday, March 28 as West Delaware fell 10-0 with eight Solon goals in the first half, and two in the second. Dillon Bruck put up a hat trick plus one with four goals while Logan Sieverding, William Wittich, Gabe Hinman, Keegan Conway, Nate Ferguson, and Nick Medin scored one apiece. John Peters spent 40 minutes in the goal, and Zander Stookey was keeper for the final eight minutes of the mercy rule-shortened match. Wittich, Owen Erusha, and Josiah Hale had one assist each.
Regina visited Thursday, March 31 with the Spartans seeking revenge for a 3-2 substate championship loss last year, which sent the Regals to State. This time it was a 4-0 shutout for Solon with one first half goal. Bruck scored twice with one each from Wittich and Conway. Eli Freerks made two assists, Conway had one, and Peters made four saves as keeper.
Solon’s varsity tournament was held Saturday, April 2 with Clinton, Mediapolis, and Wapello participating.
Wapello’s Indians were shelled 10-0 with eight Solon goals in the first half. Bruck put in five goals while Wittich, Medin, Bryan Petrie, Fergus, and Conway nailed one each. Conway made a pair of assists, Wittich and Hale had one apiece, and Peters and Stookey shared the goal for the shutout.
The Spartans knocked off the Clinton River Kings 4-1 with three goals in the first half. Hale scored twice with one each from Bruck and Erusha. Bruck, Erusha, and Freerks made one assist apiece with three saves and one goal allowed (in the first half) for Peters.
Solon bit the Bulldogs of Mediapolis 5-0 with all of the damage done in the first half. Wittich scored twice with one each from Bruck, Erusha, and Freerks. Conway made two assists while Peters had one save in the shutout.
“Some very nice wins for the boys,” said head coach Jeremy McMurrin. “The boys did a fine job. Still lots of things to improve on as the tough WaMaC schedule starts this week.”
The boys visited the Marion Wolves on Tuesday, April 5 and will host South Tama on Friday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. Beckman Catholic, in Dyersville, will host the Spartans Thursday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m.