Solon’s varsity boys’ basketball team earned a 1-1 record during the opening week of the season.
The Spartans eased by winless South Tama, 69-24, in a home opener on Nov. 30.
“It was good to get on the home floor in front of our fans. The guys were excited to play. I thought the team did a decent job of adapting to the zone that South Tama showed. We had good perimeter looks, and then made an effort to attack the rim and get the ball inside. Kinnick Pusteoska and Grant Gerdin did a great job of rebounding,” coach Jared Galpin said.
The Spartans took the early lead and never let it get away, blowing to a 15-3 first-quarter advantage and leading 35-15 at the half. They out-pointed the Trojans 15-4 in the third on their way to the final win.
“It was tough to develop an offensive game plan because we didn’t have any film on them since it was the first game of the season. The guys did a good job adjusting to their zone and finding the holes to attack,” Galpin said. “Defensively, I thought we did some positive things. We forced some turnovers and were aggressive, but it is a work in progress yet.
“The guys were anxious to get the season going. We have been practicing really hard, and they have been challenging each other. I saw a lot of positive things as we continue to work to become more consistent offensively and defensively.”
Solon’s leaders against South Tama were: scoring — Grant Gerdin 15 (one trey), Brady Mullen 11 (one), Oaken Foster (two) and Logan Sieverding (one) eight, Gehrig Turner seven (one), Carson Miller and Jacob Timmons five (one), Kinnick Pusteoska four, Sean Stahle, Blake Timmons and Aidan Doyle two; rebounds — Pusteoska 11, Gerdin six, Stahle, Miller, Sieverding, Turner and Oaken Foster two, Mullen, Blake and Jacob Timmons one; steals — Gerdin and Blake Timmons four, Sieverding three, Miller and Mullen two, Stahle, Doyle, Pusteoska and Jacob Timmons one; assists — Turner four, Mullen and Stahle three, Jacob Timmons two, Miller, Sieverding and Gerdin one.
Solon suffered a 56-48 loss at Clear Creek-Amana, Dec. 3, to even its record at 1-1.
“I thought we came out a little flat in the first quarter and dug ourselves a hole. That made it tough for us,” Galpin said. “CCA had a good game plan and got some confidence early. They shot the ball well in the first quarter. Our energy level picked up later in the third quarter when we got a couple steals and a couple baskets. Our confidence and energy level grew. I like how we played the third quarter, we just have to play at that level for four quarters,” Galpin said.
Mullen put the Spartans on the scoreboard with a pair of free throws, but the Clippers quickly built an 8-2 lead, cut by a three-pointer from Turner. Solon continued to trail through the first period as CCA rose to a 21-10 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Clippers went up 24-10 in the second quarter and held a 36-23 halftime advantage. Pusteoska, Timmons, Mullen, and Gerdin contributed points in the period. Carson Miller drained a three-point basket in the third to make it 36-27, but the Clippers sailed on to a 46-27 lead with 3:41 left in the period. CCA led Solon 48-33 going into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans rallied in the final period with an 11-point run to narrow the deficit to 48-44. A two-point basket from Timmons made it 50-46 as the Spartans kept the Clippers within reach with just under three minutes left. CCA’s lead increased to 52-48 in the final minute before a pair of Clipper free throws ended the contest at 56-48.
The Spartans’ statistical leaders against CCA were: scoring — Pusteoska 13, Mullen seven (one), Turner (one) and Blake Timmons five, Gerdin and Jacob Timmons four, Miller and Foster three (one), Doyle and Sieverding two; rebounds — Pusteoska 14, Turner three and Blake Timmons three, Mullen, Stahle, Sieverding, Foster and Blake Timmons two, Gerdin one; blocks — Mulle, Stahle, Sieverding, Pusteoska and Jacob Timmons one; steals — Sieverding three, Foster two, Mullen, Pusteoska and Gerdin one; assists — Jacob Timmons three, Pusteoska and Sieverding two, Miller, Stahle, Gerdin and Blake Timmons one.
Galpin is pleased with the start of the season. “(The) guys are getting their first experience at varsity basketball. Each day we are together we have gotten better.”
Solon host Vinton-Shellsburg Friday, Dec. 10 with the freshmen playing at 4:30 p.m., sophomores at 6 p.m., and the varsity starting around 7:30 p.m. Solon travels to Camanche for a non-conference series with the freshmen playing at 1 p.m., sophomores at 2:30 p.m., and the varsity around 4 p.m. The Marion Wolves will host Solon on Tuesday, Dec. 14 with a 7:15 p.m. varsity start, and Iowa City Regina visits on Thursday, Dec. 16.