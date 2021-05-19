SOLON– The Solon boys’ track and field team emerged from the fray victorious at the end of the evening on Thursday, May 13, at Spartan Stadium, during the state qualifying meet.
The champion Spartans accrued 134 team points, edging out the Marion Indians with 132 and Cedar Rapids Xavier with 119.5 topping the podium. Monticello (106), followed by Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (80), Central DeWitt (71), Mount Vernon (54) and Maquoketa (38.5) rounded out the competition.
“We were really pleased with the way our athletes invested in themselves all year long and were able to make the moments during championship season count,” Head Coach Mark Sovers said. “Their approach all year long to invest in each other and create the best version so we could have a complementary lineup really made the moments at JV Conference and the state qualifying meet one they could enjoy together. We want to thank all the people that have set us up for success, especially our former athletes who set a positive foundation for all of us.”
In the end, Sovers said, the focus shifted away from qualifying to more about the people in the lineup.
“The way they responded during championship season was captured best at the conclusion of each meet,” he said. “The pure joy they were able to display and experience together is what competition is and should be all about.”
Coach Sovers cited performances like the school records in the sprint medley relay of 1:35.71 by the team of Trin Eidahl, Colton Hoffman, Brayden Rickertsen and Blake Timmons, and the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:02.89 by the team of Jackson Ryan, Brady Mullen, Nash Kotar and Brady Jeworrek.
Coach Sovers was also pleased when announcing the Solon Spartan state qualifiers, listed by event and athlete: Discus- Adam Smith; high jump- Colton Hoffman; sprint medley- Trin Eidahl, Colton Hoffman, Brayden Rickertsen and Blake Timmons; with alternates Danny Knezevich and Bo Janssen. The 4x800-meter relay team of Ben DeValk, Ty Becicka, Michael Yeomans and Tyler Bilskie, with alternates Noelan Garbes and Brick Kabela. The shuttle hurdle- Jackson Ryan, Brady Mullen, Nash Kotar and Brady Jeworrek, with alternates Blake Timmons and Brett White. The 100-meter dash- Colton Hoffman; distance medley relay team of Michael Pipolo, Grant Gerdin, Bo Janssen and Tyler Bilskie, with alternates Ben DeValk and Rhyse Wear; the 400-meter dash- Brayden Rickertsen and Jeremy Bachus; high hurdles- Brady Jeworrek and Brady Mullen; 800-meter run- Ben DeValk; 1,600-meter run- Ben DeValk; and the 4x400-meter relay team of Blake Timmons, Brayden Rickertsen, Bo Janssen and Jeremy Bachus, with alternates Rhett Mesch and Rhyse Wear.
State qualifying meet 3A-8 results courtesy of Varsitybound.com:
100m: 3. Colton Hoffman 11.27, 7. Danny Knezevich 11.90.
200m: 7. Blake Timmons 23.51, 10. Sean Stahle 24.11.
400m: 1. Brayden Rickertsen 51.23, 2. Jeremy Bachus 53.34.
800m: 3. Ben Devalk 2:05.29, 9. Tyler Bilskie 2:13.78.
1,600m: 2. Ben Devalk 4:37.22, 9. Michael Yeomans 5:00.27.
110m hurdles: 3. Brady Mullen 15.95, 5. Brady Jeworrek 16.27.
400m hurdles: 11. Oaken Foster 1:01.31, 12. Keenan Kruse 1:01.73.
3,200m: 7. Brick Kabela 10:57.66.
Long jump: 5. Brett White 19-5.5, 6. Parker Pentico 19-4.
High jump: 3. Cotlon Hoffman 6-1, 4(tie) Oaken Foster 5-8.
Shot put: 4. Zach Harp 46-11.25, 10. Nash Altman 39-6.25.
Discus: 2. Adam Smith 142-5, 3. Zach Harp 142-1.
4x100m: 4. Solon 45.12.
4x200m: 4. Solon 1:32.88.
4x400m: 2. Solon 3:30.37.
4x800m: 4. Solon 8:23.20.
800 SMR: 2. Solon 1:35.71.
1600 DMR: 3. Solon 3:45.67.
Shuttle hurdle: 2. Solon 1:02.89.