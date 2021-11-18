Grace Hoeper has had a major impact on the Iowa City, City High Little Hawks swimming and diving team this fall. The Solon freshman swims with the Little Hawks under a program sharing agreement and set a new City High record in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday, Nov. 6 during Regional competition at Dubuque Hempstead High School with a time of 24.02 seconds. She was also named the Regional Athlete of the Year as she qualified for the State Meet in the 50 freestyle (2nd place), won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.32 seconds, and anchored the second place 200-yard freestyle relay and sixth place 400-yard relay.
Hoeper bested her state qualifying time in the 50 with a 23.64 performance in the Friday, Nov. 12 preliminary heats, and took sixth place in the finals on Saturday, Nov. 13 in 24.06 seconds.
Avery Mann, a fellow Lady Spartan wearing City High red, was 12th in the 500-yard freestyle at Hempstead in 5:58.43, and eighth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:33.05. While she did not qualify for the State Meet, Mann went as an alternate for a relay.
2021 Regional Meet, Dubuque Hempstead High School
50-yard freestyle — 2, Grace Hoeper, 24.02
100-yard freestyle — 1, Hoeper, 52.32
500-yard freestyle — 12, Avery Mann, 5:58.43
200-yard IM — 8, Mann, 2:33.05
200-yard freestyle relay — 2, City High (Averi Loria, Saoirse Miller, Amelia Lang-Fallon, Hoeper), 1:42.81
400-yard freestyle relay — 6, City High (Kalea Seaton, Loria, Margalit Frank, Hoeper), 3:47.94
2021 State Swimming and Diving Meet
50-yard freestyle (prelims) — 6, Hoeper, 23.64
100-yard freestyle (prelims) — 6, Hoeper, 52.34
50-yard freestyle (finals) — 6, Hoeper, 24.06
100-yard freestyle (finals) — 5, Hoeper, 52.82
200-yard freestyle relay — 17, City High (Loria, Miller, Lang-Fallon, Hoeper), 1:42.65
400-yard freestyle relay — 26, City High (Seaton, Loria, Frank, Hoeper), 3:47.94