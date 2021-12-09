At Williamsburg Dec. 2 the Solon wrestling team suffered a 45-30 loss. The Spartans ended the week with a trip to the two-day Independence tournament, joining 27 other team in the marathon event Dec. 3-4.
Against Williamsburg, the trouble began in the lower weights, as the first three Spartans were pinned. Lawson Sinnwell (126) put the team on the right track with a quick fall over Caleb Mohr (0:22). Jordan Schmidt added an 8-4 decision at 132 over Fletcher Maser to bring them within six, 18-9. But a fall at 138 and decision at 145 re-built the Raider lead, 27-9, before Jakobe Lahr (152) pinned Cael Moore (:34). Lucas Kampman (170), Tyler Hancox (195) and Gage Marty (285) all added points, Kampman by decison over Kam Royster, the other two falls, but it wasn’t enough to balance the Raider tally.
In extra matches, seven Spartans won Jackson Feuerbach (152), Reece Rochholz (160), Wyatt Applegarth (160 and 170), Marcus Richard (220), Landon Hummel (220) and Brayden Hoffman (220).
At the Cliff Keene Invitational at Independence, the Spartans earned a 12th-place team finish with 202 points. Lisbon won with 362.5, followed by Independence 346, Osage 290, Crestwood 249, Alburnett 239, Union 230.5, Carlisle 221.5, Burlington Notre Dame 221, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 220, South Tama 210, Algona 209, Solon, Fennimore 201, Greene County 182, West Liberty 180, Smithville 154.5, C R Prairie 151, Fort Madison 131, Des Moines Lincoln 128.5, Turkey Valley/New Hampton 124.5, Cedar Rapids Xavier 120, Waterloo East 100, North Fayette Valley 80, Dubuque Senior 79, CCA 76, Maquoketa 73, Christian Brothers College 58 and Des Moines Roosevelt 51.
Top-10 finishes came from Marty (first, 6-0), Kampman (second, 5-1), Hummel (third, 6-1), Schmidt (sixth,4-3), Lahr (seventh, 4-2) and Hoffman (eighth 3-3).
Also competing were Hancox (11th), Joe Ebert (285 — 13th), Dade Altman (182 — 14th), Sinnwell (14th), David Karam (160 — 14th), Kyler Jessup (120 — 18th), Evan Burg (106 — 21st), Tyson Wheeler (106 — 26th), Charlie Karam (132 — 26th), Cole Carney (138 — 29th) and Feuerbach (31st).