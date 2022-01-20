In a regular-season WaMaC double dual with South Tama and Maquoketa Jan. 13 at home, the Spartans split, falling to South Tama, 50-26, and defeating Maquoketa, 54-24.
In the win, Lucas Kampman began the night with a quick fall at 170 over Jesse Cornwell (0:18). The Cardinals’ Ben Thines switched that on Dade Altman at 182 (0:58), but Braydon Hoffmann took back the win at 220 over Jackson van Keuren (4:48). Gage Marty did likewise at 285 over Ian Meier (0:28), as did Kyler Jessup at 106 over Pryce Schueller (4-2) and Lawson Sinnwell at 120 over Drake Tallman (0:27), making the score 39-6.
After a forfeit to Solon, Maquoketa claimed the next three matches, an Ivan Martin pin of Charlie Karam at 132 (1:28), a Cam Tracy pin of Cole Carney at 138 (2:46) and a Sam Thines fall at 145 over Jackson Feuerbach (0:39).
Kaden Lamm and David Karam provided the final Solon points, a 2-0 decision at 152 over Tate Martin and a fall over Spencer Martin at 160 (2:46).
In the South Tama dual, winners included Altman by fall over Ryne Kesi (5:01), Marty by fall over Dayton Filloon (3:34), Jordan Schmidt at 126 over Maeley Elsbury (tech fall 18-3, 4:54), Charlie Karam over Jacob Youngbear (11-9) and Feuerbach over Keinzer Jaenette (4:37).
Losing by fall were Fischer Harrison at 160, Kampman, Hoffman, Evan Burg at 106, Sinnwell and Carney. Jessup dropped a tech fall and Lamm a 4-2 decision.
Hosting the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational Jan. 15, the Spartans placed fifth in the team race. Waverly-Shell Rock pounded all comers with 324 points, far away from second place North Scott at 207. Third was Lisbon 184.5, followed by West Liberty 129.5, Solon 115, Dike-New Hartford 97, Iowa City Liberty 91, Center Point-Urbana 82, West Branch 70, Durant 64, Clear Creek-Amana 54, Cedar Rapids Prairie 43, Iowa Valley 40 and North Cedar nine.
Marty claimed a second-place finish, topping Caden Wetherall of W-SR (5-0) and Wyatt Smith of Lisbon (6-2) to reach the final match, where he lost a 9-1 major to Jake Walker of W-SR.
Schmidt placed fourth, Kampman fifth, Charlie Karam eighth.