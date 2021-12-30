A Dec. 21 quad at Jesup resulted in two wins for the Solon wrestling team, along with one loss. The Spartans topped Jesup, 42-39 and Waterloo Columbus, 51-25, but dropped a tight 40-38 decision to Denver.
In the Jesup win, Jordan Schmidt earned their first points at 126 by fall over Kile Bucknell (5:28). The Spartans dropped the next four matches before David Karam earned a fall at 160 over Aiden Gonzalez (1:35). Oliver Owens pinned Connor Even at 170 (1:55), Lucas Kampman needed just 21 seconds to pin JD Sadler at 182 and Lawson Sinnwell (120), Dade Altman (195) and Gage Marty (285) received forfeits.
Against Columbus, Sinnwell pinned Mason Burr (3:08). Schmidt built an overtime 6-4 decision over Gavin Reed and Charlie Karam pinned CJ Charles Schuman at 132 (1:01). Kaden Lamm took one of the fastest pins of the night at 152, over Gus Schilling (0:19). A bevy of forfeits gave six points to Marty, David Karam, Tyson Wheeler (106), Kyler Jessup (113), and Jackson Feuerbach.
Always powerful Denver took a tight win despite a Schmidt pin of Vincent McLaughlin (1:52), a Charlie Karam pin of Cale Lyons (0:50), a Kaden Lamm decision at 152 over Devid Warrior (8-2), a Kampman pin of Joe Smeltser (0:16) and a Tyler Hancox tech fall at 195 over Corbin Hill (TF 20-3, 3:29). Wheeler and Marty received forfeits.