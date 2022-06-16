SOLON — The Varsity baseball team split a WaMaC East doubleheader Wednesday, June 8 at home against Beckman Catholic (Dyersville). Solon took game one 8-5 but fell 16-2 in a five-inning nightcap.
Gehrig Turner belted an RBI double scoring Blake Timmons for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of game one. Colin Werner scored in the second inning on a balk before Brett White hammered an RBI single to bring Tyson Wheeler home for a 3-0 lead. Kinnick Pusteoska smacked a two-RBI single to bring Timmons and White home and scored on a loose ball for a 6-0 advantage.
The Blazers got on the scoreboard in the fifth with a two-run homer, but an RBI double from Timmons scored courtesy runner Jacob Timmons to make it 7-2. The Spartans plated one runner in the sixth for a comfortable 8-2 advantage. Beckman mounted a late charge in the top of the seventh, scoring two on an RBI single. Drew Wilcox, who had started the game on the mound, was replaced by Brick Kabela, who promptly dispensed a strikeout. The Blazers scored one more run and loaded the bases with two outs. However, Kabela got the game ending strikeout for the save.
Blake Timmons led at the plate with three hits and one RBI, Turner and Logan Gruchow had two hits each with an RBI for Turner, White, Pusteoska, Jackson Link, and Wheeler had one hit apiece with two RBIs for Pusteoska.
Wilcox pitched 6-1/3 innings giving up six hits and five runs (four earned), walking five, and striking out five. Kabela worked the mound for 2/3 of an inning giving up two hits, walking one, and striking out two.
Beckman retaliated in the nightcap with three runs in the top of the first, four in the second, and an eight-run shelling in the third before plating one run in the fourth. Blake Timmons and White scored in the bottom of the first off a two-RBI double by Turner. Turner and Parker Pentico had one hit apiece as the Spartans could only muster two hits against Beckman’s Nick Schmidt.
Vince Steinbrech pitched 1-2/3 innings giving up six hits and seven earned runs, walking four, and striking out two; Aidan Doyle pitched 1-2/3 innings giving up five hits and three earned runs with two walks and three strike outs; Jacob Timmons spent one inning on the mound issuing one strikeout, and Nolan Seagren pitched 2/3 of an inning giving up two earned runs, walking two, and striking out one.
The Blazers improved to 9-6 while the Spartans dipped to 8-10.
The Spartans travel to West Delaware Thursday, June 16 for a 5:00 p.m. doubleheader and travel to St. Albert Catholic High School in Council Bluffs for a Saturday, June 18 tournament starting at 9:00 a.m. Solon visits Liberty High Tuesday, June 21 for a 5:00 p.m. non-conference game and travels to Assumption Catholic High School (Davenport) for a 3:00 p.m. doubleheader. Solon will host rival Mount Vernon for a 5:00 p.m. doubleheader Thursday, June 23 starting at 5:00 p.m.
Golden Hawks get the best of the Spartans
WELLMAN — The varsity baseball team took a hit in their overall record Tuesday, June 7 on the road against Mid-Prairie as the Golden Hawks took a 7-4 non-conference win. The Spartans opened strong with three runs in the top of the first, which was answered by one Golden Hawk run in the bottom of the inning. Mid-Prairie plated one in the third while Solon scored one run in the fifth. But a four-run salvo in the bottom of the fifth made it 6-4 for Mid-Prairie, who added their final run in the sixth.
Solon had three hits in the contest from Blake Timmons (double), Brett White, and Jackson Link. White, Michael Pipolo, and Tyson Wheeler drove in one run apiece.
Parker Pentico was shown with 3-1/3 innings on the mound giving up four hits, two earned runs, walking four, and striking out two. Logan Gruchow was credited for 1-2/3 innings giving up four hits, four earned runs, walking two, and striking out two. Wheeler and White also had time on the bump with six pitches for Wheeler and 15 for White, who walked two.
Solon dipped to 7-9 as the Golden Hawks improved to 7-2.
Spartans and Stormin’ Pointers split
CENTER POINT — The varsity boys split a doubleheader on the road at Center Point-Urbana (CPU) Thursday, June 9 winning the opener 13-12 over the Stormin’ Pointers, but falling 9-4 in the nightcap.
Both teams plated one runner in the first inning ahead of a six-run effort by CPU in the bottom of the third. Solon answered with two runs in the top of the fourth but watched CPU’s lead increase with three more runs in the fourth. The Spartans had a six-run inning of their own in the fifth but still trailed 10-9. One CPU run scored in the fifth making it 11-9. Four Solon runs in the seventh, while holding CPU to just one gave the Spartans the 13-12 winning edge.
Logan Gruchow and Michael Pipolo led Solon at the plate with two hits apiece (including a double for each and two RBIs for Gruchow). Blake Timmons, Kinnick Pusteoska, and Jackson Link had one hit each with two RBIs for Pusteoska. Brick Kabela took the win with 4-1/3 innings on the mound. Kabela gave up seven hits and seven runs (three earned), walked five, and struck out four. Timmons pitched two innings giving up three hits and five runs (four earned), walking three and striking out two. Brett White worked 2/3 of an inning with one strikeout, no hits, and no runs.
Solon struck first in game two with a pair of runs in the top of the second. However, CPU scored four in the bottom of the inning and added one more in the fourth for a 5-2 lead. The Spartans’ final two runs came in the fifth, but four more CPU runs went up in the sixth for the 9-4 loss.
Timmons and Tyson Wheeler produced two hits each with a double and a triple for Timmons. White, Gehrig Turner, and Pipolo had one hit each. Ty Bell was charged with the loss after four innings on the mound giving up six hits, five runs (two earned), walking three, and striking out three. Nolan Seagren spent one inning on the bump giving up no hits, one earned run, and walking one. Austin Bell pitched 2/3 of an inning with no hits and one walk, and Wheeler pitched 1/3 of an inning giving up three hits, three earned runs, and walking one.
Solon dipped to 9-11 while CPU improved to 10-5.