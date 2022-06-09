Blake Timmons awaits a pitch while the Solon Fire Dept. monitors a gas leak. The leak, apparently caused by an underground utilities contractor, caused postponement of the varsity softball doubleheader. However, the baseball diamond was upwind and unaffected.
Blake Timmons awaits a pitch while the Solon Fire Dept. monitors a gas leak. The leak, apparently caused by an underground utilities contractor, caused postponement of the varsity softball doubleheader. However, the baseball diamond was upwind and unaffected.
SOLON — The varsity baseball team moved to 6-5 on the season after a WaMaC East vs. West doubleheader split with Benton Community Tuesday, May 31 at home. The Spartans won the opener 8-2 but fell 7-5 to the Bobcats in the nightcap.
Solon plated one run in the bottom of the first inning of game one, added one more in the third, and scored twice in the fifth before the Bobcats scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Four runs in the bottom of the sixth secured the win.
Blake Timmons, Brett White, Kinnick Pusteoska (double), and Logan Gruchow produced Solon’s four hits.
Parker Pentico worked the mound for six innings giving up four hits and two runs (one earned). He walked three and issued five strikeouts. Tyson Wheeler pitched one inning walking two.
Pusteoska slapped an RBI double to score White in the bottom of the nightcap’s first inning. Benton plated one runner in the top of the second, five in the third, and one in the fourth for a daunting 7-1 advantage. The Spartans scored one in the bottom of the fourth and put up a three-run rally in the fifth, but the Bobcats held on for the win.
Solon’s eight hits came from Pusteoska (two doubles), Gruchow (two, one double), Blake Timmons, White, Gehrig Turner, and Michael Pipolo. Ty Bell pitched two innings giving up three hits and four runs (one earned), walking three, and striking out two. Turner worked the mound for 1/3 of the third inning giving up two runs and walking one before Gruchow took the mound and finished the game giving up three hits and one unearned run. He walked one and dispensed a trio of strikeouts.
The Spartans travel to Center Point Thursday, June 9 for a 5:00 p.m. doubleheader against the Stormin’ Pointers and host their own tournament Saturday, June 11. South Tama visits Monday, June 13 for a 5:00 p.m. doubleheader, and Fairfield visits Wednesday, June 15 for a JV/Varsity pair starting at 5:00 p.m.