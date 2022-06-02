SOLON — The varsity baseball team moved to 3-2 with a doubleheader split against Maquoketa Monday, May 23 at home. The Cardinals won the opener 4-2 but the Spartans rallied back for an 11-3 win in the nightcap.
Solon opened with one run in the bottom of the first inning in game one. Maquoketa answered with two runs in the top of the third and two more in the fourth. A late rally failed to materialize as the Spartans plated only one run in the bottom of the seventh. Solon’s five hits came from Brett White (two including one double), Tyson Wheeler (two), and Blake Timmons. Kinnick Pusteoska drove in one run. Parker Pentico was charged with loss giving up four hits, four runs (two earned), walking three, and striking out four.
Maquoketa carried momentum into game two with two runs in the top of the first inning while Solon plated one runner in the bottom half. The Spartans exploded in the fourth with seven runs for an 8-2 advantage and held the Cardinals to one run in the sixth before putting up three more in the bottom of the sixth. Blake Timmons (two with a double and a triple), Logan Gruchow (one double), White, Pusteoska, Jacob Timmons, and Wheeler produced eight hits. Drew Wilcox took the win after 6.1 innings on the mound. Wilcox gave up six hits and three earned runs, walked two, and struck out five. Brick Kabela pitched 1.2 innings.