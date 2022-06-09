WILLIAMSBURG — The varsity baseball team split a WaMaC east vs. west doubleheader Thursday, June 2 against the Williamsburg Raiders.
Solon took the opener 12-11, but fell 7-3 in the nightcap.
The Spartans belted out 16 hits in game one led by Kinnick Pusteoska with three including a home run. Brett White, Gehrig Turner, Logan Gruchow, Michael Pipolo, and Tyson Wheeler smacked two apiece with a double each from Turner and Gruchow. Blake Timmons, Jacob Timmons, and Ty Bell had one hit each with a double for Blake Timmons. White drove in three runs, Pusteoska, Turner, and Gruchow batted in two runs each, and Blake Timmons had one RBI. Nolan Seagren, a freshman, earned the win with one inning on the mound and one strikeout. Drew Wilcox pitched three innings giving up five hits and seven runs (three earned), walking three, and striking out two. Brick Kabela pitched two innings giving up four hits and four runs (two earned), walking two and striking out two, and White pitched one inning.
Blake Timmons (two, with one double) and Brett White produced Solon’s three hits in game two with a two-RBI homer for White, and one RBI for Timmons. Turner worked the mound for three innings giving up two hits and one earned run and striking out four. Seagren pitched 1-2/3 innings giving up two hits and three runs (two earned), walking three, and Blake Timmons pitched 1-1/3 innings giving up three hits and three earned runs. Timmons walked three and struck out two.
Solon moved to 7-7 while Williamsburg improved to 8-6.