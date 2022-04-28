The Spartans championed Solon’s home meet scoring 168 team points, besting Mount Vernon (127), Marion (80), Assumption (60), North Cedar (53), Regina (51), Vinton-Shellsburg (23), and Beckman (16). The Lady Spartan track and field team was also declared champions.
Coach Mark Sovers said he was very proud of the team, and how they are coming together and enjoying the journey as they compliment each other on and off the track.
“It is exciting in the end when you have the opportunity to win a team title on your home track. Makes you smile even more when the meet is honoring so many people who have left Solon Track and Field in a better place.”
For example, Adam Smith won the first-ever plaque honoring Brad Wymer and his family after winning the discus title with a 146-05 throw.
“Very pleased with our ability to Spartan Up in the moment and honor people who have had a positive impact on Solon Track and Field: seniors (Senior Night), name sake of the meet- Coach Denny Gruber, and Coach Brad Wymer. Success begins and ends with people, and we are fortunate here at Solon to have some good ones who gave of themselves to help others be successful. That is what the Denny Gruber Relays are all about.”
In addition to Smith’s discus win, Sovers also highlighted Smith’s third-place throw in the shot put (48-1.50), Ben Kampman’s third-place finish in the discus (37-06), Parker Pentico’s runner up finish in the long jump (19-06), Jake Quillin’s fifth-place showing in the long jump (18-11), and Oaken Foster’s runner up place in the high jump (5-10).
“On the track, we continue to be led by our long sprinters,” said Sovers. “The mindset they go into their event with has provided so many opportunities for them to be successful. When they – Jake Timmons, Grant Gerdin, Jeremy Bachus, Austin Knight, Rhett Mesch, Ty Becicka, and Quinn Felderman, are successful then we are successful.”
Denny Gruber Co-Ed Invitational April 19 results courtesy of Kauder Racing:
High jump: 2. Oaken Foster 5-10 (8).
Long jump: 2. Parker Pentico 19-6.75 (8), Jake Quillin 18-11.5 (2), 6. Brett White 18-8.
Shot put: 2. Adam Smith 48-1.5 (8), 9. Carter Grimm 40-7.5, 13. Cayden Knipper 37-1.25, 19. Marcus Richard 32-3.25.
Discus: 1. Adam Smith 146-5 (10), 3. Ben Kampman 137-6 (6), 4. Mason Scott 131-7.
800m SMR: 1. Solon (A) 1:37.64 (10), 10. Solon (B) 1:46.17, 13. Solon (C) 1:57.06.
3,200m: 5. Brick Kabela 10:51.91 (2), 7. Colon Bumsted 11:38.97.
4x800 relay: 3. Solon (A) 9:03.26 (6).
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Solon (A) 1:04.98 (10), 4. Solon (B) 1:14.37.
100m: 3. Michael Pipolo 11.79 (6), 7. Quillin 12.31, 9. Karsyn Regennitter 12.49.
DMR: 3. Solon (A) 3:50.54 (6), 8. Solon (B) 4:29.22.
400m: 2. Jeremy Bachus 52.40 (8), 5. Rhyse Wear 57.05 (2).
4x200 relay: 2. Solon (A) 1:33.48 (8), 7. Solon (B) 1:41.50, 10. Solon (C) 1:46.86.
110m hurdles: 1. Brady Mullen 16.25 (10), 2. Nash Kotar 16.83 (8), 5. Cole Carney 18.27, 8. Ben Duckett 19.42.
800m: 1. Michael Yeomans 2:04.03 (10), 3. Ty Becicka 2:07.73 (6).
200m: 2. Bachus 23.45 (8), 5. Blake Timmons 23.93 (2), 9. Ryan Walsh 25.27, 13. Regennitter 26.92, 14. Edgar Strozzi 27.38.
400m hurdles: 3. Oaken Foster 1:02.22 (6), 4. Keenan Kruse 1:02.89, 7. Charlie Brandt 1:05.05.
1,600m: 4. Gabe Hinman 5:00.62 (4), Grant Bumsted 5:26.25.
4x100m relay: 5. Solon (B) 46.05 (2), 6. Solon (C) 46.06, 9. Solon (A) 47.03.
4x400m relay: 2. Solon (A) 3:38.35 (8), 9. Solon (C) 3:55.57, 10. Solon (B) 3:57.76.