The Iowa High School Football Coaches Association selected coaches for the 2022 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic, which will be played Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, at 4 p.m. The 2022 game will be the 50th annual all-star game.
Among those selected was Solon head coach Lucas Stanton as a South assistant coach.
The game is privileged, in the last 49 years, to include many players who excelled at the collegiate and professional levels, while raising over $2,860,000 for the Shrine Hospitals for Children.
The Shrine Hospitals for Children encompass 18 orthopedic hospitals in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hawaii, three burn centers in the U.S. and a unit in the U.S. treating all types of cases.
Head coaches named are Scott Heitland, with Dallas Center Grimes, for the South and Steve Milder, with West Central Maynard, for the North.
South asssistant coaches are Jared Barnette, West Des Moines Roosevelt; Stanton; Caden Duncan, Green County; Mike Stuart, Interstate 35, Truro; Donnie Sears, Sidney; and Sean Birks, Audubon.
North assistant coaches are Tim Lovell, Linn-Mar, Marion; Jim Tighe, Spencer; Derrick Elman, Humboldt; Chad Beerman, Waukon; Brad Schmidt, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo; and Eric Walkingstick, Akron, Westfield.
Cheerleader coaches are Jess Andersen, Iowa City, Liberty and Heather Langfeld, Denison-Schleswig.
Coach Stanton was glad to announce, “I will be the defensive coordinator for the south and we will also have Cayden Knipper representing as a player.”
Solon senior Knipper, 6-foot-3, 230, played as a lineman going both ways, recording 27.5 total tackles for the 2021 season, including 22 solo and 11 for loss.