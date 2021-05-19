SOLON– The Spartans corralled the Mustangs but couldn’t stop the Vikings.
Solon’s varsity boys picked up their 11th soccer win and their fourth loss of the season last week, both on the home turf at Spartan Stadium.
Solon’s homestand started with a 3-1 win over Independence Tuesday, May 11, and ended with a 2-0 loss to undefeated Vinton-Shellsburg Friday, May 14.
It took a while for the Spartans to get shots going against the Mustangs, but Senior Gabe Yetley broke the ice with 11:39 remaining in the first half to give Solon a 1-0 lead. Yetley and junior Dillon Bruck added goals in the second period.
Assists went to Yetley, Bruck and junior William Wittich.
The Spartans recorded 18 shots, 10 of them on goal, with five corner kicks.
Junior keeper John Peters collected two saves against a goal allowed in the second period.
It was the sixth consecutive victory for Solon, but the streak ended on Senior Night hosting Vinton-Shellsburg.
The Vikings moved to 14-0 with the 2-0 win.
Both goals came in the second half. No other stats were available at press time.
The Spartans traveled to Tiffin for a regular season finale against Clear Creek Amana Tuesday, May 18.
The Class 1A postseason begins Thursday, May 20, with Solon hosting Cedar Valley Christian in Substate 4 action with a 7 p.m. start.
Second round games will be played on Monday, May 24, with the substate final set for Wednesday, May 26.
The 2021 State Soccer Tournament is scheduled for June 1, 3, and 5 at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.