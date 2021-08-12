SOLON– Nine seniors lead the Solon boys and girls varsity cross country teams this fall.
The girls are led by seniors Emma Bock, Meghan O’Neill, Kaia Holtkamp and Annika Kruse, while Ty Becicka, Nate Ferguson, Gabe Hinman, Ethan McLaughlin and Nolan Pauley spearhead the boys.
Last year, the girls took third at the 3A State Qualifying meet and sent then-senior Kiersten Conway and then-sophomore Grace Fiala to Fort Dodge. Conway was 21st in 19:58.80, while Fiala was 45th in 20:29.00.
Bock was ninth in the qualifying meet in 20:12.30, while O’Neill was 12th in 20:20.30.
A trio of sophomores, Anna Quillin, Gracie Federspiel and Ashlyn Williams are back after a successful freshman year. Quillin was 11th in the qualifying meet in 20:14.40, Federspiel was 14th in 20:39.60, and Williams was 15th in 20:43.50.
Juniors Mara Duster, Mary Fiala and Kerrigan Lyons with sophomore Mia Duckett add depth to the Lady Spartans’ squad.
The boys won their State Qualifying Meet and were the 3A runner-up behind Dallas Center-Grimes. Hinman was 24th at State in 17:01.30 and fifth in 16:43.90 at the 3A Qualifying Meet. Then-freshmen Brick Kabela and Michael Yeomans were 26th and 33rd respectively at State in 17:03.10 and 17:10.50.
Junior Nate Shafer and sophomores Grant Bumstead and Josiah Hale also return to the Spartan line-up.
“Both teams have a lot of talent coming back from last year,” said Head Coach Emy Williams “We have a great group of seniors that are great leaders for our teams. Both teams have been working hard during the summer to get themselves ready for the upcoming season.”
Williams has 20 years with the program and Michelle Lyons, Brian Fitzpatrick, Emily Moser and Zanetta Hoehle assist Williams this season.
The 2021 campaign opens for the Spartans on Saturday, Aug. 28, in Anamosa. Solon’s home meet is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 20, at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area starting at 4 p.m.
2021 Solon varsity cross country schedule (subject to change)
Saturday, Aug. 28 AT Anamosa Middle School 9 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 AT Iowa City Kickers Soccer Park 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 AT Tipton City Park 5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13 AT Ballard Golf & Country Club, Huxley, IA 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 HOME (Solon Nature & Recreation Area) 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 AT Anamosa Middle School 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 AT Williamsburg Recreation Center 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2 AT Wartburg College, Waverly 10 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 AT North Linn High School, Troy Mills 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14 WaMaC Meet AT Independence 4 p.m.