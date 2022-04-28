The 10th annual Spartan Dash brought fun and creative challenges to the Solon Nature and Recreation Area Saturday, April 23. The one-mile fun run/walk featured nine stations including a Human Hamster Wheel- where participants propelled a length of drainage pipe from inside, Spartan Decontamination- where they were dusted with colored chalk dust, to the final challenge a human Car Wash.
Spartan Dash Chair Jill Schmidt said, “It is a wonderful fundraiser. All of the proceeds go back directly to Lakeview Elementary and the Solon Intermediate School, and directly into the classrooms, to our teachers. This might be one of the highest years ever. I think that we might have the best year yet.”
Previous Spartan Dashes were held in rain, freezing cold temperatures and even sleet/snow, making Saturday’s sunshine and 60-degree weather a welcome relief to organizers and participants alike.
“We have a wonderful team who are super-creative (to design and build the obstacles). There’s a lot of Pinterest searching, great minds and collaboration.” While some perennial favorites reappear, new challenges also arise for the participants.
“We could not make any of this happen without all of our volunteers, and above all, all of the business sponsors that help us to make this happen. I’m beyond grateful for all of the support that I’ve had, I cannot do this alone, so I am beyond grateful.”