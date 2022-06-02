SOLON — The varsity baseball team improved to 5-4 Friday, May 27 as they overcame a 2-0 deficit and defeated the Washington Demons 6-4 in a non-conference home game.
Washington scored two runs in the top of the third inning and held the advantage until the bottom of the fifth when the Spartans loaded the bases. A balk brought Michael Pipolo home and Kinnick Pusteoska hammered a two-RBI single. Brett White drilled the ball over the centerfield fence in the bottom of the sixth for a three-run homer bringing Ty Bell (running for Tyson Wheeler), and Blake Timmons in. Pusteoska launched a triple to deep left center with two outs but was left stranded. The Demons threatened in the seventh as they plated two.
Pusteoska led at the plate with four hits (including one triple) and two RBIs, Blake Timmons had two hits, White, Gehrig Turner, Jacob Timmons, and Wheeler had one hit each.
Drew Wilcox pitched four innings giving up three hits and two runs (one earned), walking one, and striking out four. Vince Steinbrech worked three innings giving up three hits and two earned runs, walking two, and striking out five including the game ending strikeout.
The Spartans invade Williamsburg Thursday, June 2 for a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m. and host Beckman Catholic Monday, June 6 in a 5:00 p.m. doubleheader before traveling to Wellman and Mid-Prairie High School for a Level 3/Varsity pair starting at 5:00 p.m.