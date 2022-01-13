At the Linn-Mar Duals Jan. 8, the Solon wrestlers claimed fifth place in the overall team standings after taking third in Pool A.
The Spartans began with a bye, then fell to eventual champions Linn-Mar, 63-15, dropped a 53-21 decision to Mount Vernon before topping LeMars, 45-33. Their final pool match was a 40-36 loss to Clear Creek-Amana. In the fifth-place match, Solon topped Marion, 43-33.
Against Linn-Mar, Gage Marty (220), Lawson Sinnwell (120), and Lucas Kampman (170) won their matches.
In the Mount Vernon dual, Sinnwell, Jordan Schmodt (126), Kampman and Dade Altman (182) all recorded wins.
Facing LeMars, Joe Ebert (285), Kyler Jessup (113), Sinnwell, Schmidt, Charlie Karam (132), Cole Carney (145), Kampman and Marty won.
Against CCA, Sinnwell, Kampman, Altman, Trevor Myers (195), Braydon Hoffman (220) and Marty all posted wins, with Marty’s the only actual match, a fall over Tyler Steines (1:05).
The win over Marion saw Sinnwell complete his five-match winning sweep; Schmidt, Karam, Kaden Lamm (152), David Karam (160), Kampman, Marty and Hoffman all won.
Against Beckman Jan. 6 at home, the Spartans fell, 49-26.
Blazer Levi Feldman began the meet at 195 with a fall over Myers (3:55). Owen Huenergarth added one over Hoffman (1:15), but Marty decisioned Jason Koopman (5-1).
At 106, Evan Burg fell to Jake Schmidt (1:33) followed by Jessup going down by fall to Shawn Brunsman (4:19). Sinnwell was awarded a bye, but Blazer Nick Schmidt topped Jordan Schmidt in 4:20. Charlie Karam got a technical fall over Riley White (17-0, 4:57) before Carney was given a forfeit, making the team score 30-20.
Blazer Alex Hageman pinned Jackson Feuwerbach at 145 (3:35) and Ryan Schlarmann decisioned Lamm (3-2). Conner Grover won via pin over Dabid Karam (3:29) and Kampman got a forfeit. Ryan Funke ended scoring with a major decision over Altman (10-2).
Solon hosts Maquoketa and South Tama on Thursday, Jan. 13 and will host a tournament on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m.