Spartans head to substate final SOLON– The Spartans and Regals will slug it out for a shot at state. Solon’s varsity boys downed the West Branch Bears, 3-2, May 24, at Spartan Stadium in a Class1A Substate 4 semifinal. The Spartans will face Iowa City Regina in the final May 26 in Iowa City with a berth in the state tournament on the line. The Regals outlasted Prince of Peace, 8-4, on the other side of the bracket. The 2021 State Soccer Tournament is scheduled for June 1, 3, and 5 at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
