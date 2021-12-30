In a game played Dec. 21 at Independence, the Solon boys’ basketball team took out the home team, 46-35.
The Spartans used a strong third quarter to break open a game that was knotted at 12 after the first quarter and split by a single point, 21-20, Mustangs, at the half. The Spartans proceeded to dump 14 points in the third quarter, holding their WaMaC West counterparts to eight. It was a repeat performance in the final frame, a 12-6 Spartan advantage.
“We got off to a slow start,” coach Jared Galpin said. “Too many turnovers in the first half and not being patient enough on offense when perimeter shots weren’t falling. We only had three free throw attempts in the first half. In the second half, we did a much better job of moving the basketball and getting paint touches. We were able to get to the free throw line more. Kinnick Pusteoska played well on the inside. He had a great match-up with Independence’s post. Kinnick had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Jake Benzing came off the bench and led us in scoring.
“I was really pleased with the defensive effort. We had some breakdowns, but when shots weren’t falling, we were able to stay in the game with our defense.”
Sophomore Benzing led the team with 13 (one trey). Pusteoska added 10, Jake Timmons nine, Oaken Foster six (two), Brady Mullen five (one), Gehrig Turner three.
Other stats included: rebounds — Pusteoska 15, Timmons and Sean Stahle four, Benzing three, Turner one; blocks — Timmons and Benzing one; steals — Pusteoska and Timmons three, Foster and Turner two, Mullen and Benzing one; assists — Pusteoska and Benzing three, Timmons, Mullen and Stahle one. As a team, the Spartans made 15-of-44 from the floor, 4-of-19 from three, 12-of-20 at the line.
The holiday break came at the perfect time for the 4-4 Spartans. Looking toward the rest of the season, Galpin said, “First, we need to get healthy. We have some guys with some injuries. The break will be good for our guys. We need to continue to work on our offensive execution, defensive rotations, and get a lot of shots up. Christmas is the time we really need to gel and when January comes, we need to be firing on all cylinders. I know the guys will bring energy and challenge each other.”