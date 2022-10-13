FAIRFIELD — Solon moved to the top of Class 3A District 5 with a 45-25 win over Fairfield Friday, October 7 on the Trojan’s field. The victory was the Spartans’ fourth in a row and moved them to 3-0 in district play. The teams entered the fray tied at 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the district.

The Trojans drew first blood scoring on a 17-yard pass in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Brett White scored on a five-yard run, backed up with a Grant Knipper point after kick for a 7-7 tie. Mac McCarty scampered nine yards to score making it 13-7. Again Knipper’s kick sailed through the uprights for a 14-7 lead.

