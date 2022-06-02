SOLON — The varsity boys rolled Independence (Indee) 7-0 in a Class 2A district 5 substate semifinal match Monday, May 23 at home, but fell 2-1 to Bondurant-Farrar in the finals Wednesday, May 25.
Dillon Bruck shelled Indee’s goal scoring four times. William Wittich opened for Solon in the 14th minute for a 1-0 lead. Bruck’s first goal came just inside the 21st minute as he made a solo bombing run. Eli Freerks scored with an assist from Gabe Hinman to make it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, and to close out the first period.
Bruck’s second goal landed deep in the net five minutes into the second half off another solo run. The senior’s third goal blasted in with 24:57 left to play with an assist by Nate Shafer. Bruck scored his fourth goal one minute later for a 6-0 lead. Owen Erusha took an assist from Nate Ferguson for the Spartan’s final goal in the 68th minute.
Bruck took five shots, all on goal, Erusha made three with two on goal, Freerks made four shots with two on goal, and Wittich had two shots with one on goal. Josiah Hale (one shot), Ferguson (one shot), and Caleb Bock (three shots) also made Indee’s keeper nervous. Jon Peters had a relatively uneventful 80 minutes in the goal with a clean sheet. It was the second win this season over Independence after a 3-0 shutout at Indee on May 10, and the team’s tenth consecutive win after an April 14 5-1 loss to Beckman Catholic.
Bondurant-Farrar was on a three-game winning streak when the Bluejays and Spartans clashed and enters the 2A State Tournament at 17-2 overall and 8-0 at the top of the Raccoon River Standings.
It was the final match for seniors Peters, Jordan Justus, Logan Sieverding, Erusha, Wittich, Hinman, Ethan McLaughlin, Ferguson, and Bruck.
Solon finished the season 16-3 overall and 10-2 in the WaMaC East behind Conference Champion Marion (16-1/12-0).