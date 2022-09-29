WEST BURLINGTON — The varsity Spartans improved to 3-2 on the season (1-0 in Class 3A District 5 competition) with a 36-0 road win over West Burlington Friday, Sept. 23.

Solon led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter after a five-yard quarterback keeper by Blake Timmons for a score, a successful point after kick by Grant Knipper, a blocked punt good for a safety by Zeb Kleinsmith, and a second five-yard scamper for a score by Timmons followed by another good Knipper kick.

