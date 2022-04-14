The Spartans trekked to Iowa City West High School to participate in the 2022 Hollingsworth Relays Saturday, April 9, following the cancellation of the meet on Thursday, April 7. Solon captured top five finishes in the shuttle hurdle relay as Nash Kotar, Charlie Brandt, Cole Carney, and Brady Mullen ran 1:05.44 for second-place; in the distance medley relay with the foursome of Trin Eidahl, Michael Pipolo, Jeremy Bachus and Ty Becicka finishing third with a time of 3:47.50; in the high jump with Oaken Foster clearing 5-10 for fourth-place; in the 800-meter dash as Michael Yeomans finished fourth in 2:06.70; in the 110m hurdles with Brady Mullen capturing fourth in 16.24; in the 4x100 relay with a fourth place finish for the quartet of Eidahl, Bachus, Austin Knight, and Pipolo in 45.09; in the 100-meter dash with Brayden Moore tying for fifth-place running a 11.50; and in the discus with Ben Kampman throwing 138-08 for fourth-place, and a fifth-place finish by Adam Smith’s 134-07 throw.
Limited statistics for the 2022 Hollingsworth Relays on April 9, provided courtesy of Hy-Tek Meet Manager:
100m– 5. (tie) Brayden Moore 11.50, 3.5; 7. Blake Timmons 11.60, 2; 13. Jake Timmons 12.00; 20. Oliver Burns 12.45.
200m– 7. J. Timmons 24.46, 2; 8. Grant Gerdin 24.47, 1; 9. Trin Eidahl 24.48; 15. Rhett Mesch 24.77; 21. Rhyse Wear 25.08.
400m– 11. Dawson Fordice 58.21; 16. Matthew Tvedte 1:00.16; 18. Tyler Bell 1:00.74; 34. Noah Kottenstette 1:04.51.
800m– 4. Michael Yeomans 2:06.70, 5; 28. Colin Bumsted 2:31.26.
1,600m– 22. Ty Becicka 5:17.21; 29. Wyatt Applegarth 5:27.27.
3,200m– 22. Bumsted 11:41.78.
110m hurdles– 4. Brady Mullen 16.24, 5; 7. Nash Kolar 16.91, 2; 15. Cole Carney 17.82; 17. Charlie Brandt 17.91.
400m hurdles– 10. Keenan Kruse 1:01.75; 11. Oaken Foster 1:02.42.
4x100 relay– 4. Trin Eidahl, Jeremy Bachus, Austin Knight, Michael Pipolo 45.09, 5; 9. Brayden Moore, Milo Ashbacker, Barret Scade, Ben Kampman 46.52.
4x200 relay– 7. Zach Capper, Grant Gerdin, B. Timmons, Jake Quillin 1:37.76, 3; 10. Oliver Burns, Parker Pentico, Rhyse Wear, Brent Lumpkin 1:39.67.
4x400 relay– 6. Yeomans, Wear, Quillin, Gerdin 3:45.04, 3; 14. Capper, Rylen Stiegelmeyer, Scade, Bell 3:54.62.
4x800 relay– 11. Mesch, Quinn Felderman, Bumsted, Gabe Nicholson 9:29.14.
800 SMR– 6. Quillin, Knight, Pipolo, J. Timmons 1:41.19, 3; 16. Ryan Walsh, Gavin Sieverding, Stiegelmeyer, Oliver Owens 1:49.75.
DMR– 3. Eidahl, Pipolo, Bachus, Becicka 3:47.50, 6; 10. Sieverding, Jace Janssen, Stiegelmeyer, Applegarth 4:07.10.
Shuttle Hurdle– 2. Kotar, Brandt, Carney, Mullen 1:05.44, 8; 10. Kruse, Foster, Bell, Charlie Karam 1:15.41.
High jump– 4. Foster 5-10, 5.
Long jump– 12. Brett White 19-00; 14. Quillin 18-09.25; 19. Pentico 18-03.5; 23. Carney 16-10.75.
Shot put– 7. Adam Smith 43-10, 3; 12. Richard Marcus 38-09; 13. Kampman 39-07; 16. Carter Grimm 38-10; 23. Josh O’Neill 36-07.
Discus– 4. Kampman 138-08, 5; 5. Smith 134-07, 4; 6. Mason Scott 133-09; 29. Link Jackson 97-07; 30. Trevor Myers 97-02.