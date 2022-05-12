SOLON — The varsity boys improved to 11-2 overall with a pair of shutout wins last week over Center Point-Urbana (CPU) and Williamsburg at home.
Solon blanked the Stormin’ Pointers 4-0 Tuesday, May 3. Dillon Bruck, a senior, got the hat trick with one goal in the first period off an assist by fellow senior William Wittich, and scored twice in the second period. Caleb Bock, a freshman, also scored in the second period. Wittich, Eli Freerks (sophomore), and Keegan Conway (freshman) had one assist apiece with 11 shots taken by Wittich (seven on goal). Owen Erusha, a senior, made four shots on goal, Freerks took four shots (two on goal), and Bock and Logan Sieverding (senior) had three shots each with two on goal for Bock and one for Sieverding. John Peters spent the full 80 minutes in goal with one save.
The Pointers dipped to 5-5 overall with the loss.
Williamsburg fell 3-0 on Thursday, May 5 with all three goals coming in the second period. Wittich and Bock were credited with goals while Conway and Freerks made assists. Wittich and Bruck took six shots with two on goal for Bruck and one for Wittich. Sieverding took five shots, Erusha shot four times as did Bock. Conway and Ethan McLaughlin both shot twice. Peters made two save in 80 minutes in goal.
Vinton-Shellsburg visits Friday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m., the JV team will compete in a round robin tournament Saturday, May 14 in Mount Vernon starting at 1:00 p.m., and rival Clear Creek Amana visits for the regular season finale Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m.