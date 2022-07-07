SOLON — The final full week of the regular season saw the varsity baseball team facing WaMaC West rival Clear Creek Amana (CCA) and East foe Marion. The Spartans visited the Clippers Monday, June 27 taking game one 8-6 and falling to the “Boats” 12-8 in the nightcap.
Gehrig Turner smacked a two-run homer in the first inning of game one as Solon took an early 3-0 lead. Tyson Wheeler and Brett White both hit RBI doubles in the second for a 5-0 lead before CCA plated two runners in the bottom of the inning. Turner hammered a solo dinger in the third making it 6-2, but again the ”Boats” responded, this time with one run. Michael Pipolo and Jacob Timmons both drove in a run in the fifth with a double by Pipolo and a single with extra bases for Timmons as the Spartans’ lead increased to 8-3. CCA’s Ben Swails hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the inning as the Clippers chipped away at Solon’s lead. CCA scored one on an RBI double in the sixth, and one on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Turner led with two hits and four RBIs, White, Logan Gruchow, Jacob Timmons, and Tyson Wheeler had one each with a double for White. Blake Timmons pitched 6-1/3 innings giving up 12 hits and six runs (five earned), walking two and issuing six strikeouts. Brick Kabela closed the game giving up one hit in 2/3 of an inning on the mound.
White pounded out four singles to lead Solon in game two and drove in a pair of runs. Wheeler had two hits in the nightcap and one RBI. Blake Timmons, Kinnick Pusteoska, Turner, Gruchow, Pipolo, Jackson Link, and Parker Pentico produced one hit each with a double for Blake Timmons and Turner.
Vince Steinbrech took the loss after giving up one hit and five earned runs and walking three. Kabela pitched three innings giving up five hits and five earned runs, walked three, and struck out one, Austin Bell worked the bump for two innings giving up two hits and striking out three, and Nolan Seagren pitched one inning giving up one hit and two unearned runs with one strikeout.
Regals fall 5-1 to Spartans
Solon traveled to Iowa City Regina Catholic Wednesday, June 29 for a non-conference JV-varsity pairing and came home with a 5-1 win.
One run scored in the top of the second followed by two in the fourth, and two in the fifth. The Regals’ run came in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Gruchow led with two hits including a double, Blake Timmons, Gehrig Turner, Michael Pipolo, Parker Pentico, and Tyson Wheeler produced one hit apiece. Gruchow drove in two runs while Pentico and Wheeler had one RBI each. Ty Bell took the win with 4-1/3 innings on the bump giving up three hits and one earned run. He walked four and struck out two. Vince Steinbrech pitched 2-2/3 innings giving up one hit and striking out three.
Marion sweeps Solon 6-4, 8-4
The Wolves visited the Spartans Thursday, June 30 taking both ends of a doubleheader.
Four runs in the top of the first in game one gave Marion an early advantage. However, Solon plated two in the bottom of the inning and cut the gap further with a run in the fourth to trail 4-3. Two more Wolves scampered across the dish in the seventh, while the Spartans only mustered one run in their last at bat.
Gehrig Turner and Tyson Wheeler produced two hits each with a dinger and two RBIs for Turner. Blake Timmons, Logan Gruchow, and Jacob Timmons had one hit apiece with an RBI for Blake Timmons. Kinnick Pusteoska also drove in a run. Parker Pentico was charged the loss with one inning on the mound. Pentico gave up three hits and four earned runs, walked two, and struck out one. Brick Kabela was on the bump for six innings and gave up four hits and two runs (one earned), walked two, and struck out two.
Marion scored one run in the first inning of the nightcap, added one in the third, four in the fourth, and two in the seventh while holding the Spartans scoreless until late in the game. Solon scored two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Pusteoska, Michael Pipolo, and Jackson Link had one hit each with a homer and two RBIs for Pusteoska, and a double for Link. Drew Wilcox took the loss after 3-2/3 innings on the bump giving up six hits and six runs (five earned), walking six and striking out two. Austin Bell pitched 3-1/3 innings giving up three hits and two earned runs. He walked two and issued three strikeouts.
Postseason schedule
The Spartans (21-16) are in Class 3A Substate 4 and face Maquoketa Friday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. at home in the first round. The winner plays Monday, July 11 against the winner of a West Delaware and Mount Vernon contest at 7:00 p.m. on the Spartans’ diamond for the semifinal round. The Substate final is set for Wednesday, July 13 at the McAleece Park and Recreation Complex in Dubuque at 7:00 p.m.
The 2022 Class 3A State Baseball Tournament will be held the week of July 18 at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.