SOLON — The Spartan’s Homecoming was made even more festive with a 44-0 win over the Washington (Iowa) Demons Friday, Sept. 30.

The Demons rolled into Solon at 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Class 3A District 5 while Solon was 3-2 and 1-0 in the district, and ranked ninth in 3A. No time was wasted as Solon took the opening kickoff and needed only two plays to travel 56 yards to score. Quarterback Blake Timmons connected with Sean Stahle for a 35-yard pass and run for a touchdown. Grant Knipper drilled a successful point after kick and Solon led 7-0 with only 40 seconds of the first quarter used. Washington’s first drive ended very quickly as Brett White forced a fumble, which was scooped up by Rhyse Wear, who ran the ball three yards to score. Knipper booted his second PAT for a 14-0 lead.

