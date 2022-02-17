SOLON— The Solon varsity boys basketball team improved to 13-7 with a 55-47 win over WaMaC East rival Mount Vernon Tuesday, Feb. 8.
The Mustangs won the first half taking the first period 10-9, and building a 27-15 halftime advantage, before carrying a 42-37 lead into the final quarter. An 18-point effort by the Spartans in the fourth, while holding Mount Vernon to just five points, delivered the win.
The win put Solon at 11-5 in the East, behind 12-3, 15-4 overall, Marion.
The Spartans’ leaders were: scoring— Benzing 14, Timmons 11, Pusteoska nine, Stahle six, Quillin and Mullen four, Miller and Knipper two; rebounds— Pusteoska six, Benzing and Foster five, Timmons four, Stahle and Knipper two, Quillin, Mullen and Miller one; Pusteoska six, Timmons two, Quillin, Turner and Mullen one; steals— Quillin, Turner, and Stahle one; blocks— Timmons, Pusteoska and Turner one.
Solon is in Class 3A Substate 4 on the road to the State Tournament. Center Point-Urbana visits on Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. for a quarterfinal round match up. The winner faces the victor of a Washington versus South Tama contest, in Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the semifinals.
Central DeWitt, Grinnell, Xavier Catholic and Benton Community make up the bottom half of the substate bracket. The substate final is Monday, Feb. 28, at a site to be determined.