Dillon Bruck battles Mount Vernon’s Tristin Nosbisch Friday, April 29, at Cornell College, in Mount Vernon. The Spartans defeated their rivals, 2-1, in sudden death overtime as Bruck banged in the winning goal off an assist from William Wittich.
The varsity boys soccer team improved to 9-2 overall (5-2 in the WaMaC East) with a 2-1 win in sudden death overtime defeating rival Mount Vernon Friday, April 29, at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
William Wittich scored unassisted in the first half. The Mustangs equalized in the second for a 1-1 tie leading to overtime. Wittich connected with Dillon Bruck eight minutes into the extra period for the winning goal.
“It was a great ball from William and Dillon did a great job putting the ball away,” said Coach Jeremy McMurrin. “Any time you can get a win in a rivalry game it’s extra special. The game itself was extremely physical and reckless at times but I felt our guys battled through that and did what they needed to do to get the result. Extremely proud of the team for their efforts and composure.”
Bruck had four shots (three on-goal), Wittich took three shots, all on-goal. Logan Sieverding, Owen Erusha and Keegan Conway each had one shot, and John Peters spent 88 minutes in goal with three saves.
Mount Vernon dipped to 8-5 overall, 4-4 in the WaMaC East.
Williamsburg visits Thursday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m. in a match originally scheduled for Friday, May 6. The Spartans visit Independence Tuesday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. and travel to Vinton-Shellsburg Friday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. The regular season wraps up Tuesday, May 17, as Clear Creek Amana visits Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m.