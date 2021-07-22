SOLON– The varsity Spartans improved to 26-11 with a late season, non-conference game against Mount Pleasant on Monday, July 12, at home. Solon beat the 7-23 (7-24 after the loss) Panthers, 8-2.
Blake Timmons and Brett White put Solon on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning as Kinnick Pusteoska and Gehrig Turner drove them home with RBI singles.
A Brady Jeworrek single brought in Jackson Ryan in the bottom of the third for a 3-0 lead, while Ben Cusick scored birthday boy Carson Shive with an RBI single in the third inning.
Cusick attempted to score racing the ball to the plate, however the ball reached Mount Pleasant catcher Dalton Gardner first and Gardner stood like a wall in front of home plate, making the out as the Solon senior collided with him.
The home plate umpire overruled protests from Solon Head Coach Keith McSweeney. However, Jackson Ryan scored on an error to make it 5-0.
A two-RBI double from White in the fifth made it 7-0 before the Spartans loaded the bases on the Panther’s third pitcher of the game.
Gehrig drew a walk, bringing in a run for the 8-0 advantage. An RBI double put the Panthers on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth, while a Solon error allowed a second run to score.
Jacob Smith pitched the complete game giving up four hits and two runs while issuing three strikeouts.