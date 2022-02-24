Gage Marty readies himself for battle against Cameron Geuther in the 2022 State Quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 18 in Des Moines. Marty won by major decision (11-0) and finished his prep career as the runner up at 285 pounds.
Gage Marty won by major decision (11-0) over Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) in the quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 18 at the State Individual Tournament in Des Moines. Marty, a senior, finished his prep career as the runner up at 285 pounds.
Tyler Hancox tries to bring down Aiden Morgan of Davenport Assumption in the first round of the 2022 State Individual Tournament Thursday, Feb. 17 in Des Moines. Hancox fell in 2:00 to Morgan and fell in the consolation round.
Tyler Hancox tries to pin Aiden Morgan of Davenport Assumption in the first round of the 2022 State Individual Tournament Thursday, Feb. 17 in Des Moines. Hancox fell in 2:00 to Morgan and fell in the consolation round.
DES MOINES — Solon sent three wrestlers to the 2022 State Individual Tournament held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 17-19 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Jordan Schmidt (126) entered the Tourney with his runner-up finish in the 2A District 8 tournament
and is only the second freshman in Solon history to make it to the State Individual Tournament. Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) pinned Schmidt in 2:31 in the first round, and Abe Bushong (Winterset) pinned him in 1:16 in the first consolation round.
Tyler Hancox (220) also qualified for State with a runner-up finish in the district tournament and fell in 2:00 in the first round to Aiden Morgan (Assumption, Davenport). Paul Ballard (Albia) pinned Hancox in 3:28 in the first consolation round.
Gage Marty (285) took a 45-2 record, and District 8 Championship into the State Tourney where he went 3-1 finishing as the runner-up. Marty pinned Kaden Clark (PCM) in 1:17 in the first round, won by major decision (11-0) over Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) in the quarterfinals, and won in sudden victory (4-2) over Ethan Hoover (Sioux Center) in the semifinals. However, Marty lost to Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) in the championship match in a 2-1 tie breaker ending a 17-match winning streak for the Spartan senior. Marty’s high school career ends with a 64-6 record.