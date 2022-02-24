Solon sent three wrestlers to the 2022 State Individual Tournament held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 17-19 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Jordan Schmidt (126) entered the Tourney with his runner-up finish in the 2A District 8 tournament

and is only the second freshman in Solon history to make it to the State Individual Tournament. Jaiden Moore (Benton Community) pinned Schmidt in 2:31 in the first round, and Abe Bushong (Winterset) pinned him in 1:16 in the first consolation round.

Tyler Hancox (220) also qualified for State with a runner-up finish in the district tournament and fell in 2:00 in the first round to Aiden Morgan (Assumption, Davenport). Paul Ballard (Albia) pinned Hancox in 3:28 in the first consolation round.

Gage Marty (285) took a 45-2 record, and District 8 Championship into the State Tourney where he went 3-1 finishing as the runner-up. Marty pinned Kaden Clark (PCM) in 1:17 in the first round, won by major decision (11-0) over Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) in the quarterfinals, and won in sudden victory (4-2) over Ethan Hoover (Sioux Center) in the semifinals. However, Marty lost to Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) in the championship match in a 2-1 tie breaker ending a 17-match winning streak for the Spartan senior. Marty’s high school career ends with a 64-6 record.

