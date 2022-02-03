Spartans wrestle in WaMaC JV Tournament BY Solon Economist Feb 3, 2022 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Solon competed in the 2022 WaMaC Junior Varsity Tournament, Jan. 24, at Williamsburg High School.Jackson Feuerbach and Kaleb Behrends won their weight group.Feurbach pinned his way to the title, topping Independence’s Cameron Roth (1:07), Vinton-Shellsburg’s Dawson Sturtz (1:25) and South Tama’s Keinzer Jeannette (3:20).Behrends pinned Clear Creek-Amana’s William Carhoff in 1:57, earned a 4-1 decision over teammate Marcus Richard and pinned Center Point-Urbana’s Cooper Vaupel.Zeb Kleinsmith, Marcus Richard and Joe Ebert were second.Finishing third were Evan Burg, Logan Rudish, Oliver Owen, Jamie Calef and CJ Tabor.Tyson Wheeler, Reece Rochholz and Braeden Flynn placed fourth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa boys wrestling: Scranton, Sigler win titlesAnamosa boys basketball: Giving No.1 a runAnamosa girls wrestling - Ava Scranton: Taking center stageSadie Street returns in fullA celebration of Catholic schoolsHaving fun isn't hard when you've got a library cardIowa High School girls wrestling: IGHSAU officially sanctions girls' wrestlingAnamosa boys wrestling: Going out in styleAnamosa girls basketball: Roller-coaster kind of campaignVinton native running for Republican primary for Senate District 42 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.