Solon competed in the 2022 WaMaC Junior Varsity Tournament, Jan. 24, at Williamsburg High School.

Jackson Feuerbach and Kaleb Behrends won their weight group.

Feurbach pinned his way to the title, topping Independence’s Cameron Roth (1:07), Vinton-Shellsburg’s Dawson Sturtz (1:25) and South Tama’s Keinzer Jeannette (3:20).

Behrends pinned Clear Creek-Amana’s William Carhoff in 1:57, earned a 4-1 decision over teammate Marcus Richard and pinned Center Point-Urbana’s Cooper Vaupel.

Zeb Kleinsmith, Marcus Richard and Joe Ebert were second.

Finishing third were Evan Burg, Logan Rudish, Oliver Owen, Jamie Calef and CJ Tabor.

Tyson Wheeler, Reece Rochholz and Braeden Flynn placed fourth.

