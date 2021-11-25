Solon quarterback Blake Timmons falls in behind lineman Gage Marty while rushing for yardage on Friday, Oct. 29, at Spartan Stadium, during the Spartans’ 24-17 triumph over the Davenport Assumption Knights in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Following an 11-1 season and a departure from the Class 3A State Football Playoff semifinals several Spartan varsity football players were recognized to the Class 3A, District 5 all-district team, announced Nov. 15.
Recognized were: District MVP and first-team all-district — Blake Timmons, quarterback; Offensive MVP and first-team all-district — Sean Stahle, running back; Defensive Line MVP and first-team all-district — Gage Marty, linebacker.
Also earning first-team all-district recognition were linebackers Brett White, Carson Miller and Jacob Timmons.
Second team recognition went to Jake Quillin, wide receiver; Parker Pentico and Logan Sieverding, defensive backs.
Awarded honorable mentions were defensive linemen Cayden Knipper and Lucas Kampman as well as offensive lineman Landon Hummel.
Several players were recognized for academic prowess and included: Dade Altman, Austin Bell, Aiden Doyle, Trin Eidahl, Quinn Felderman, Oaken Foster, Grant Gerdin, Quinton Heineman, Braydon Hoffman, Brandon Hoit, Landon Hummel, Lucas Kampman, Zeb Kleinsmith, Knipper, Tino Longo, Brent Lumpkin, Mac McCarty, Carson Miller, Elias Miller, Brady Mullen, Pentico, Mike Pipolo, Quillin, Brayden Ruskey, Landon Shive, Sieverding, Adam Smith, Jacob Timmons, Blake Timmons, Rhyse Wear, Colin Werner and Luke Woessner.