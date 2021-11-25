The Lady Spartans varsity basketball team possesses a lot of returning talent and head coach Jamie Smith returns assistant coaches Mark Sovers and Nathan Watson with father and assistant coach Jim Smith joining the coaching staff later in the season.
“(It) should be a fun season,” coach Smith said.
Smith heads the Lady Spartans in his fourth season as head coach at Solon touting a record of 30-37 and an overall count of 160-115.
Returning starters are headed by sophomore Callie Levin, a 5-9 guard, who was first-team all-state, Player of the Year in the WaMaC East last season and most recently an Iowa commit to play basketball for Lisa Bluder. Levin started all 23 games for Solon last season, shot 47.1% (160-of-340) field goals, 31.2% from outside the arc (40-of-128), and dropped 71.7% from the charity stripe (76-of-106), amassing 114 rebounds total, 86 assists, 93 steals and blocking 19 shots while leading the team in scoring with 436 points.
Joining sister Callie is senior MaKinley “Mak” Levin, a 5-9 guard, averaging 10 points per game last season to earn second-team all-conference honors. She played in all 23 games last season making 38.8% of her field goals (71-of-183) and 35.7% of her three-point shots (35-of-98), sank 83.3% of her free throws (35-of-42). Mak Levin pulled down 76 rebounds, earned 19 assists, stole the ball 20 times and blocked 15 shots while scoring 212 points.
Senior guard Kaia Holtkamp, 5-8, returns after averaging nine points per game and earning first-team all-conference recognition. Holtkamp also started all 23 games, shooting 34.1% inside the arc (70-of-205) and 18.3% from beyond (17-of-93). She grabbed 67 rebounds, accrued 47 assists, stole the ball 31 times and blocked three shots, scoring 196 points.
Second-team all-conference recognized senior Ellie Holubar, a 5-7 guard, is also back on the court after averaging nine rebounds per game. Holubar was responsible for 29.9% of the team’s total rebounds for the entire season, 216-of-721. In all 23 games as a starter, she made 39-of-84 inside, 46.4%, dropped 25% of her three-pointers (2-of-8), recorded 64.7% from the free throw line (22-of-34) while adding 12 assists, 25 steals and a blocked shot, scoring 102 points on the season.
Junior Hillary Wilson, a 5-6 guard, also returns recognized as honorable mention all-conference and averaged four points per game in 2020-21. Wilson started all 23 games shooting 43.8% in close (28-of-64) and 28.6% from outside (8-of-28), and sank 22-of-33 from the stripe, 66.7%. She recorded 61 rebounds, 29 assists, 27 steals and two blocks while amassing 86 points.
Other returning letter winners include Ava Stebral, a 5-5 guard, averaging four points per game to earn third-team recognition; junior Claire LaDage, a 5-7 guard; sophomore Hailey Miller a 5-6 guard; and senior Alex Locke, a 5-7 forward. All acquired game experience last season.
Smith kept his cards close to his vest remarking about newcomers expected to contribute.
“Some kids have stepped up that might surprise some people,” he replied coyly.