SOLON– The Solon Lady Spartans varsity soccer team rolled past Central Lee and shrugged off Mid-Prairie before falling to four time defending champion Davenport Assumption in the regional final game, ending their season at 14-6, 12-5 in Class 1A, ranked 15th in the May 26 final Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings, compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Lady Spartans had two players selected to the WaMaC East Division All Conference Girls Soccer 2020-2021 First Team. Solon’s Gabby Knipper and Morgan Link joined Maia Bentley, Sydney Schultz, Emma Rodman and Anna Coates, from Mount Vernon; Grace Coates, Stacey Sloan and Jeralyn Wessel, of Marion; Kennedy Arens and Isabelle Kluesner, of Beckman Catholic; Addison Michel, of Maquoketa; and Alissa Holtz, of West Delaware on the WaMaC East First Team.
Link, a sophomore, started in all 20 games scoring 25 goals while shooting 117 times, 64 taken on goal, and recorded five assists for the season.
Knipper, a freshman, also started in all 20 games this season for the Lady Spartans amassing seven goals while shooting 47 times, 25 on goal, and recorded one assist.
The WaMaC East Second Team selections included Maria Milliman and Stella Mesch joining Mount Vernon’s Paige Roos, Avery Plathe and Sabrina Bleile; Marion’s Ana Schuttloffel and Morgan Hangartner; Beckman Catholic’s Lauren Osterhaus and Olivia Hogan; Maquoketa’s Caitlin Yeager and Mazie Gardner; and West Delaware’s Emily Prier.
Mesch, a senior, also a 20-game starter, scored 12 goals for the Lady Spartans shooting 71 times, 44 on goal, while accruing three assists.
Milliman, a sophomore, started all 20 games for Solon scoring both times she shot on goal while taking five shots during the season.
Solon’s Izzy Paisley and Grace Yetley received WaMaC East Recognition, honorable mention, along with Mount Vernon’s Madi Cranston and Chiara Blythe; Marion’s Selah Hill-Dale and Gabby Foster; Beckman Catholic’s Trista Schmidt and Reese Osterhaus; Maquoketa’s Anaka Hosch and Kasedi Frazier; and West Delaware’s Taylor Hammer and Hannah Pederson.
Paisley, a sophomore, started in all 20 games for the Lady Spartans, clocking 1440 minutes protecting the net, allowed only 25 goals and recorded 50 saves for Solon during the season.
Yetley, a freshman, started in 19 games for Solon scoring twice in 32 shots, 16 on goal, and recorded one assist for the season.
Solon graduates only one 20-game starter, Mesch, from their team and should return six players who started all 20-games in 2021.
Maia Bentley from Mount Vernon was named Girls WaMaC Conference Player of the Year for the East Division.