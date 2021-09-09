Solon’s volleyball team packed a lot of points into a couple days this past week. The Spartans faced seven opponents while competing in a varsity quad Thursday, Sept. 2, and the Warrior Invitational Tournament at Cedar Rapids Washington Saturday, Sept. 4.
Solon went 3-4 on the week, tackling some tough competition on the way. Among the wins was a victory over Dubuque Senior, whose varsity team is ranked 15th in Class 5A.
In the quadrangular, which was held in Marshalltown, the Spartans beat the hosts 2-1, fell to Waverly-Shell Rock in two straight, then posted a convincing 2-0 win over Columbus Catholic.
After dropping the opening game 21-19, Solon beat Marshalltown 21-19 and 15-11.
Ninth grader Grace Erwin had 7 kills in 8 attempts. Senior Camryn Keith had 6 kills. The team combined for 9 blocks with Brynn Deike getting 3 and Erwin posting 4. Deike, Alexa Hupfeld and Mik Langenburg each had three ace serves.
Junior Delaney Bombei led the offense in Solon’s 21-14, 21-11 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock. She had 6 kills. Keith added 5 kills.
Deike had 11 assists and 9 kills in Solons win over Columbus Catholic. Erwin and Keith had 8 kills each.
Saturday, the Spartans challenged themselves by facing bigger schools with storied programs.
Solon fell 21-18, 22-20 to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, ranked fifth in Class 5A. Bombei had 8 kills and Keith scored 5 ace serves.
The Spartans beat Dubuque Senior 21-14, 21-16. Deike posted 22 assists and Keith had 3 blocks.
Solon wrapped the tourney falling 21-17, 21-9 to Johnston, ranked 10th in Class 5A and 21-18, 21-11 to Cedar Rapids Xavier, ranked eighth in Class 4A.
Solon was to face Mount Vernon at home Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Spartans were scheduled to play Oelwein and Dyersville Beckman today (Thursday, Sept. 9) at Beckman before playing in the Linn-Mar Invite Saturday in Marion. Tuesday, Sept. 14, they are scheduled to travel to WaMaC foe West Delaware (14-1), ranked second in Class 3A.