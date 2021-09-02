SOLON– It was an electrifying debut for the Solon Spartans’ varsity football team on Friday, Aug. 27, at Spartan Stadium as Solon dispatched the West Liberty Comets, 63-0.
The energy and anticipation was evident as the Spartans emerged from the locker room, beneath the American flag gently swaying, rocking in unison from side to side, as a team, and the sound system began blaring the opening of AC/DC’s “Hells Bells,” quickly joined by the ringing of the Spartans’ own victory bell.
The entire team took a step, stepped back, and then broke for the field with Solon junior Landon Shive charging to the lead, bearing the hoplite shield, also known as the aspis. The crowd went nuts, led by the Spartan student section stomping in the bleachers and pounding on the fence.
Spartan football returned to Solon, embraced by the team and the community, pushing the last year’s COVID altered season well into the past.
The Comets, unfortunately for their fans, bore the brunt of the Spartans’ non-conference Class 3A return to competition after a one year relegation to Class 2A. Although West Liberty had the first possession of the game, Solon sent a message quickly stopping the Comets, and Spartan quarterback Blake Timmons broke through the Comets’ defense for a 61-yard dash and score, followed up by senior Brent Lumpkin’s point-after, in Solon’s first possession. The Spartan faithful were gifted a 7-0 lead with 9:09 aglow atop the scoreboard.
After the question mark the preseason prognosticators tagged Timmons with, it seemed almost a statement as Timmons called his own number to set up the Spartans’ second score with a pinball-esque scamper, through multiple attempts, by Comet defenders to the put Solon on the 3-yard-line.
Senior Michael Pipolo dove into the end zone three plays later for the score and Lumpkin, who was perfect the entire evening, split the uprights for the 14-0 Solon lead with 5:06 remaining in the first quarter.
Solon head coach Lucas Stanton quickly dismissed any notion the game was somehow a statement regarding the move back to Class 3A.
“We are familiar with a lot of the teams, and it’s not the same 3A with some of those bigger schools as they are in 4A,” Stanton said. “I think it was definitely a great game for our players and building confidence for our team. “A lot of different kids got opportunities and we were able to get film on them in game action.”
The Spartans scored again before the end of the first quarter, Timmons junior Sean Stahle in the flat with a pass for a breakaway to score, accompanied by a Lumpkin PAT, for a 21-0 lead with 1:22 remaining before the end of the quarter.
The quarter ended with the Spartan defensive line all but demoralizing the Comets, as the frame ended with West Liberty facing a fourth and 10 on the 47-yard line.
The Spartans added another 21 points in the second quarter and initiated the continuous clock. Junior receiver Oaken Foster reeled in a Timmons pass and ran in for a 30-yard score, elevating Solon’s lead to 28-0, following another Lumpkin PAT, with 10:13 remaining in the half. Next up, Stahle weaved 69-yards through the Comet defenders on a first-and-10 play to deliver a 35-0 lead after another successful Lumpkin point after with 8:37 left in the half. Senior receiver Grant Gerdin became Timmons’ next target, cradling a reception and thundering 38 yards for a score and Lumpkin drilling the PAT, for a 42-0 lead, the half time score, with 4:46 left in the half.
Senior Colin Werner stepped in front of a Comet pass and found his way to the Spartan 45 as the half expired under continuous clock.
Solon went on to score three more times in the second half, as the starters were rested.
Junior Brayden Ruskey hit junior Rhyse Wear with a 77-yard pass and run, followed by another Lumpkin missile, for the 49-0 lead with 11:16 left in the third quarter. Junior Mac McCarty rambled 34 yards for a score, with a Lumpkin PAT, and the Spartans held a 56-0 lead with 1:30 remaining in the third.
Solon junior Quinton Heineman darted in for a score in the fourth quarter and Lumpkin put the exclamation point on the evening for the 63-0 final score in the fourth quarter.
Coach Stanton proclaimed the fact the starters not seeing the field the whole game, early in the season, was not strategic in nature or premeditated in hopes of keeping players healthy further into the season.
“Not a concern right now, no,” Coach Stanton stated. “We got up big and the running clock now starts in the first half if up 35, so we needed to get them out and get other kids in. Not only to keep guys healthy, but give our other players their opportunity.
“Every player out there practices hard, and while roles sometimes are different, every player brings value to the team and we want to make sure we give them their opportunity when we can. This was a great game to be able to do that for a lot of guys.”
Stanton praised the turnout by the Spartan Nation.
“It was great to see and feel the energy in Spartan Stadium again,” he said. “I loved seeing our students having fun again.”
“I think our kids certainly feed off of that atmosphere,” he added.
Solon had eight first downs in the game, while West Liberty was credited with 11. The Spartans rushed 27 times amassing 342 yards while the stingy Solon defense limited the Comets to 28 yards on 22 carries.
The Spartan offense completed six of nine attempts, passing for 214 yards through the air while defensively they held West Liberty to just 11 completions on 27 attempts, allowing the Comets just 78 passing yards.
The Spartans out performed the Comets in total yardage, 556 to 106.
West Liberty committed just four penalties in the game for a total of 30 yards while the Spartans’ only blemish during the evening were the 11 penalties for 115 yards.
Solon forced two turnovers, collecting one fumble.
Up next, Solon (1-0) visits Hwy. 1 rival Mount Vernon (1-0) at Mount Vernon’s First Street Field on Friday, Sept. 3, with kickoff at 7:15 p.m.
Coach Stanton feels a bit of nostalgia returning to his high school alma mater while looking forward to the game.
“I certainly have fond memories of being a high school football player,” Stanton reflected. “That’s partly why I am in education and coaching this sport. It’s always special to play in these rivalry games, but this is about our players and team. It means a lot to me because it means a lot to our kids and our program.”
“Mount Vernon is a good and well-coached football team and they will present some challenges,” he continued. “They have an all-state caliber running back and a really athletic quarterback. Our defense will have to be at its best. They present some challenges to our offense, as well, as they will bring some pressures we have not seen and they are not always the easiest to simulate in a practice situation.”
He added, “Every player and every coach will have to bring their best this week in practice.”
Solon Spartans Individual Statistics:
Rushing– Blake Timmons 4-147, Sean Stahle 4-86, Mike Pipolo 4-9, Jake Quillin 1-5, Mac McCarty 4-42, Michael Purdy 3-13, Tino Longo 3-15, Brayden Ruskey 3-18, Quinton Heineman 1-7.
Passing– Blake Timmons 5-7-0-137, Brayden Ruskey 1-2-0-77.
Receiving– Sean Stahle 1-39, Trin Eidahl 1-13, Jacob Timmons 1-17, Oaken Foster 1-30, Grant Gerdin 1-38, Rhyse Wear 1-77.
West Liberty Comets Individual Statistics:
Rushing– Caleb Wulf 3-(-10), Drake Collins 5-(-11), Joshua Zeman 4-5, Gabriel Martinez 9-39, Quinton Rocha 1-5.
Passing– Caleb Wulf 10-25-1-78, Drake Collins 1-2-0-0.
Receiving– Joshua Zeman 1-0, Tyler Jones 5-50, Mason Young 2-6, Morgan Lehman 1-12, Blaze Maas 2-10.