SOLON– The Solon Spartans completely dominated the West Burlington Notre Dame Falcons, 56-0, on Friday night, Sept. 24, at Spartan Stadium, in a Homecoming victory.
Solon’s offense refused to be denied during the game and the stout defense stymied the Falcons at every turn for a victory becoming a Spartan homecoming. Just 18 ticks into the opening quarter, Solon junior Sean Stahle scooped up a bouncing opening kick and streaked for 88 yards and a 7-0 Solon lead, following senior Brent Lumpkin’s successful point after.
It would be only the first crack in the destruction of any hope the West Burlington Notre Dame Falcons’ had for success in the game.
“This was such a team effort in the way we started and right away,” head coach Lucas Stanton said. “Our kickoff return team deserves a lot of credit for getting us started right away. Sean made a couple good decisions and we had some real nice blocks out there to give us our first touchdown of the evening.”
Junior quarterback Blake Timmons scrambled 11-yards into the end zone for Solon, the culmination of a 65-yard drive, with 9:12 remaining in the first quarter, capped by a Lumpkin PAT, stretching the Spartan lead to 14-0.
Timmons proceeded to connect with senior Colin Werner on a 42-yard pass, the culmination of a 52-yard drive, followed by another Lumpkin kick to claim a 21-0 lead with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter. He followed up with a 58-yard strike to senior Carson Miller, also capped by another Lumpkin PAT — Lumpkin would be perfect on the evening — secured the Spartans a 28-0 lead over the clearly outmatched Falcons with 1:53 remaining in the first quarter.
Stahle was called upon again by the Spartans, following a pick by Solon senior Michael Pipolo on defense with 1:38 remaining in the first, to thunder in on the ensuing play 32-yards, allowing another Lumpkin PAT for a 35-0 lead with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter. The score activated the continuous clock.
Pipolo was called upon again with less than three minutes remaining in the second quarter to bound 60-yards, capped by another Lumpkin point after, for the 42-0 lead with 9:12 left in the half aglow at the top of the scoreboard.
Spartan defensive back, senior Logan Sieverding jumped in front of a frantic, hurried Falcon pass to give the Spartans possession of the ball with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter. Solon fed West Burlington Notre Dame a steady diet of junior running back Mac McCarty up the middle, the veteran Friday night voice of the Spartans Don Ellis eloquently described, culminating in a one-yard scamper by McCarty for a score and a Lumpkin point after. Solon led 49-0 over West Burlington at the half.
Solon rested its starters the second half but were not through taking the Falcons to the woodshed defensively and junior quarterback Brayden Ruskey connected with junior wide receiver Quinton Heineman for the Spartans’ final score of the game, a 14-yard pass, with 19 ticks remaining atop the scoreboard before the end of the third. Coupled with a PAT courtesy of Lumpkin the Spartans dominated, 56-0.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter that passed rapidly under the continuous clock.
“It all starts up front with our defensive and offensive lines,” Stanton said. “Guys like Gage Marty, Lucas Kampman and Josh Olney, as seniors, have been doing a tremendous job for us on defense. Their speed and physical play overwhelmed the West Burlington Notre Dame offensive line right away.”
“Cayden Knipper, while not playing the past two weeks, has provided great leadership to our younger guys,” he added.
The Spartan defense blanked the Falcons, allowing them just 93 yards through the air, completing just 10 of 26 passes and intercepting the Notre Dame quarterbacks three times. A meager 32 rushing yards on eight attempts for the evening was all the Falcons could muster against the defensive phalanx of the Spartans as Solon recorded 31 tackles to the Falcons 30 tackles, 25 of which were solos for Solon versus the Falcons 22, and Solon sacked West Burlington’s quarterbacks five times with 7.5 total tackles for loss.
The Spartans went 10 of 13 passing for 207 yards during their domination of the Falcons, charging ahead 35 times amassing 266 rushing yards for 473 yards of total offense in the 56-0 homecoming triumph to start district play.
The victory moved the Spartans to 5-0, 1-0 in district play, and relegated West Burlington to 0-5,0-1.
Coach Stanton dispelled any notion the district opening victory, in any way, was a statement of sorts.
“We don’t focus too much on anyone else or look too far ahead to worry about sending a message to other teams we haven’t played yet,” Coach Stanton reaffirmed. “Our focus is sending a message to the team we are playing on that given night. We don’t get too wrapped up in what other people think or say about us.”
The importance of Homecoming and the fact the Homecoming King was present on the field contributing to the win was not lost on Coach Stanton.
“It was a great homecoming win,” he announced. “I was pleased with our starters taking care of business early so they could get their teammates in the ball game as soon as possible.
“Every player got to play in our homecoming game. That’s special,” he added. “I was so proud of our team and the way they supported each other all night long. It’s a great thing when you see people being happy for each other’s success out on the field.”
“Tino (Longo) being the homecoming king was definitely a bonus to the evening/week,” Coach Stanton emphasized. “He is a great young man and representative of our football program.”
Coach Stanton also affirmed one-sided matches aided in building depth and ensuring stability in the program for later in the season.
“Yes, in a game like that, you want to get our other guys in and let them get some valuable game reps,” he explained. “We are in the halfway point of the season and to be able to get some guys healthy is crucial. We also like it from a depth standpoint. We really feel like we have a lot of depth and trust that we put the next guy in and not have significant drop offs. That is a credit to our kids’ work ethics and attitudes.”
Early season prognosticators pointed toward the Friday, Oct. 1, game at Case Field in Washington against the Demons (1-4, 0-1), at 7:30 p.m. as a deciding factor in the district for the season. This may not necessarily be the case now.
However, Coach Stanton is determined to focus the Spartans on on each obstacle presenting itself.
“Washington is better than their record would indicate,” he stated. “They have a strong tradition down there with some tough hard-nosed kids. We know playing them at their place will be a challenge, but it will be a great opportunity for our team. We are looking forward to it. We will continue to focus on what we do and get better on our fundamentals. We still have a lot of improvement to make on some little things.”
The Spartans are scheduled to host the Fairfield Trojans (4-1, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Friday, Oct. 15, the Spartans trek to Grinnell Community Senior High School for a 7:30 p.m. kick off against the Tigers (3-2, 1-0) and return home for their final regular season game and Senior Knight on Friday, Oct. 22, against the Keokuk Chiefs (1-4, 0-1) with a kickoff at 7:30 p.m.