As her plane touches down, Erin Kerkhoff will walk into a new world. Leaving Friday, Aug. 20, she will arrive halfway around the globe — in Tokyo. From there it’s all about running, as she competes in the 2020 Paralympic Games.
The 2019 Solon High School graduate will be among 4,000 Paralympians competing in 22 sports. She qualified earlier this summer — at the Paralympic trials in Minneapolis — in track and field’s 100-meter dash and 400-meter dash. Like the just completed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Paralympics — for adaptive athletes, who live with disability — were also delayed by COVID last year. They now follow in the same venues.
With 20/300 eyesight in one eye, and 20/400 vision in the other, Kerkhoff competes in the T-13 classification in the Paralympics. Athletes in her division run without the guides, who are utilized in more severe T-12 and T-11 classifications.
Preliminaries for Kerkhoff get underway Aug. 31 in the 100 and Sept. 2 the 400. The finals follow, with the 400 coming Sept. 4.
Kerkhoff ran all through middle school and high school at Solon and is a multi-year state medalist. She has wrapped up two college track seasons with the University of Northern Iowa Panthers, always competing with, and against, sighted athletes.
Toward the end of the 2021 college season, Kerkhoff and UNI coach Dave Paulson went in-depth about her prospects and interest in Paralympics. Especially after a couple invitational meets, she was sold.
She’s been training back home; working with high school coach Brent Sands, who uses workouts from Paulson.
“We go back and forth from short speed work to longer speed and endurance work,” Sands said. “We hone in a little bit more on what time she should be coming across at the 200 mark (in her 400). A big factor about her 400 is getting to that point where she knows the first 200 and can hit that finish time she needs to hit.
“I thought two days ago, it was probably the best workout that she has had, timewise. I’m kind of happy with how that is coming along. Where we are and where we need to be.”
“At the beginning of summer, I was just very anxious about it, very nervous,” Kerkhoff said about preparing for the Olympics. “Now that we are getting closer, I’m honestly more excited than I ever thought I would be. I definitely feel stronger than I did at the beginning of the summer. Coach Sands really helped me with my weight training. That’s been a key part of it.”
And Sands hopes that excitement grows.
“What an opportunity. We want to make sure she does take a moment to enjoy everything,” he said. “To say ‘Oh my gosh. I’m in the Olympics! I’m in Tokyo!’ It is great to watch her; great for her to get this chance.”
At Olympic village, Kerkhoff will room with former Prairie High and UNI discus specialist and para-athlete Jess Heims and a couple other women. Heims left for Tokyo a week ago. Most are familiar with each other. Each day, their group will be shuttled over for the day’s work. And then it’s time — to see what improvement has come.
“I feel prepared. I’m really excited,” Kerkhoff said. “I really want to see the outcome; how far I have come this summer.”