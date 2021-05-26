SOLON– Memorial Day Mass is offered by Father Dennis Martin at St Bridget’s Cemetery, in Nolan Settlement, at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 31. Bring lawn chairs. The church and cemetery are located at 2136 St. Bridget’s Rd., Solon.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Knapp convicted
- Liberty girls on track for winning season
- Bruce Engelbart
- Ambulance director looks back on a crazy year: Hopes EMS gets 'essential' designation soon
- Ribbon cutting held at Wapsi Country Club
- Police call log for April 26 through May 10
- Tanner Wymer remembered proper
- Anamosa boys track and field: Loading up for Des Moines
- Dianna DeSotel
- Police call log May 10 through May 17