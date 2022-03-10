As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues people have found ways to show their support for the Ukrainians, from boycotting Russian-made vodka, to displaying the Ukraine flag, to donating to charities.
Solon resident Toni Russo, known for crafting a variety of displays at the Solon Public Library, and more recently at the Solon Hardware Store, is showing her support for the people of Ukraine with a display of sunflowers in the hardware store window.
“The world is standing up for Ukraine against the terrible brutality of the authoritarian Russian government,” Russo said. “The Solon Hardware Store window features a field of sunflowers — Ukraine’s national flower — to show support for the Ukraine.” Russo expressed her gratitude to Nancy Wehrheim for her help with the display.
For those wanting to contribute to the Ukrainians, there is no shortage of outlets willing to take their money. However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) cautions would-be donors to be careful about who they send their money to as scammers are prevalent. The BBB has vetted the following charities as legitimate organizations providing Ukraine relief:
Charity Navigator also has vetted a wide variety of charitable organizations, and broken them down as to the type of relief they specialize in (medical supplies, clothing, food, housing, etc.) at https://www.charitynavigator.org/.