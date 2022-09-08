State tree farm

AMES — The State Forest Nursery online store at https://nursery.iowadnr.gov opened Thursday, Sept. 1 for fall 2022 and spring 2023 seedling orders.

Tree varieties include 23 species of native hardwoods, eight evergreen species, and 15 smaller trees and shrubs. Prices range from $.70 to $1.20 per seedling. Seedlings are sold in three age classifications and range in size from 10-30 inches depending on the species.

