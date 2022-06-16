JOHNSON COUNTY — 19,205 voters turned out for the June 7 Primary Election out of 87,776 eligible voters in Johnson County (21.88%). In Solon 246 votes were cast – 146 Democratic, and 100 Republican, out of 1,870 eligible voters (7.22%). In Big Grove Twp./Solon Annex 265 -130 Democratic, and 135 Republican, were cast out of 1,379 voters (16.90%). In Cedar Twp. 86 voters – 49 Democratic and 37 Republicans, turned out for 17.81% of the 421 eligible. 75 (47 Democratic, 28 Republican) of the 364 eligible voters (19.51%) turned out in Graham Twp. Newport Twp. saw 344 out of 1,796 (250 Democratic, 94 Republican) voters cast their ballots (16.65%).
Democratic contests (Johnson County totals)
U.S. Senator – Michael Franken defeated Abby Finkenauer 8,742-5,655. Glenn Hurst received 771 votes.
U.S. Representative, District 1 – Christina Bohannan (unopposed) received 14,184 votes.
Governor – Deidre DeJear (unopposed) received 14,257 votes.
Secretary of State – Joel Miller defeated Eric Van Lancker 9.215-3,667.
State Auditor – Rob Sand (incumbent, unopposed) received 13,998 votes.
State Treasurer – Michael Fitzgerald (incumbent, unopposed) received 13,973 votes.
Agriculture Secretary – John Norwood (unopposed) received 13,469 votes.
State Senator, District 43 – Zach Walls (unopposed) received 5,406 votes.
State Senator, District 46 – Kevin Kinney (unopposed) received 1,625 votes.
State Representative, District 85 – Amy Nielsen (unopposed) received 2,439 votes.
State Representative, District 91 – Elle Wyant (unopposed) received 931 votes.
Board of Supervisors (two open seats) – Jon Green (incumbent) 8,495, V Fixmer-Oraiz 8, 199, Seth Zimmermann 7,827.
County Treasurer – Scott Finlayson (unopposed) received 13,477 votes.
County Recorder – Kim Painter (unopposed) received 13, 774 votes.
County Attorney – Rachel Zimmermann-Smith (unopposed) received 13,698 votes.
Republican contests (Johnson County totals)
U.S. Senator – Chuck Grassley (incumbent) defeated Jim Carlin 3,033-821.
U.S. Representative, District 1 – Mariannette Miller-Meeks (incumbent, unopposed) received 3,500 votes.
Governor – Kim Reynolds (incumbent, unopposed) received 3,637 votes.
Secretary of State – Paul Pate (incumbent, unopposed) received 3,491 votes.
State Auditor – Todd Halbur defeated Mary Ann Hanusa 1,683-1,428.
State Treasurer – Roby Smith (unopposed) received 3,205 votes.
Agriculture Secretary – Mike Naig (incumbent, unopposed) received 3,316 votes.
Attorney General – Brenna Bird (unopposed) received 3,135 votes.
State Senator, District 43 – no candidate.
State Senator, District 46 – Dawn Driscoll (unopposed) received 1,199 votes.
State Representative, District 85 – no candidate.
State Representative, District 91 – Brad Sherman 487, Skylar Limkemann 224, Matt McAreavy 170, Adam Grier 80, Devon Hodgeman 58, John George 12.
Board of Supervisors (two open seats) – Phil Hemingway 2,999, Jammie Bradshaw 2,172.
County Treasurer – no candidate.
County Recorder – no candidate.
County Attorney – no candidate.