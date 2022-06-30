Fischer Harrison battles in a 160-pound match Friday, June 24 during the Spartan’s Summer Slam Duals held in the football stadium. Six teams squared off on three mats in the second annual wrestling event.
Teague Williams, an incoming freshman, wrestles a grappler from Norwalk Friday, June 24 during the Spartan’s Summer Slam Duals held in the football stadium. Six teams squared off on three mats in the second annual wrestling event.
SOLON — “Friday Night Lights” are usually associated with Friday night football games played under the stadium lights. For the second year however, the Solon High School wrestling program held their Summer Slam Duals, which put three wrestling mats out on the turf of Spartan Stadium Friday, June 24 for an evening of wrestling as six teams battled it out in the heat and humidity.
“It’s something different,” said assistant coach Blake Williams. “We’re not in a normal gym setting, we’re out on a football field on a nice summer night.” Williams said the Slam was eight-to-nine years in the making before finally hitting the turf last year with the results far exceeding all expectations.
Williamsburg, West Liberty, Lisbon, Regina Catholic, and Norwalk joined the Spartans.
“Kids are so busy in the summer, it’s just great to get some matches in,” said coach Aaron Hadenfeldt.