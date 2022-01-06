IOWA CITY- The Johnson County Board of Supervisors seeks applications for one vacancy on the Solon Public Library Board of Trustees for residents living in unincorporated Johnson County. The vacancy begins upon appointment and expires Dec. 31, 2024.
While all Solon Public Library Board of Trustees members are appointed by the Solon City Council upon recommendation from the Mayor, the appointment of a resident of unincorporated Johnson County is also subject to the initial recommendation of the Board of Supervisors, thus applications are submitted to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Office.
The Solon Public Library Board of Trustees is a seven-member advisory board whose primary role is to advocate for the library in the community, plan for the future of the library, monitor and evaluate the overall effectiveness of the library, set library policies, and hire and evaluate the library director. The Library Board of Trustees meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Solon Public Library, located at 320 W. Main Street in Solon.
Application forms are available on the Committee/Board Openings webpage of the Johnson County website at www.johnson-county.com/vacancies and at the office of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, second floor of the Johnson County Administration Building, located at 913 South Dubuque Street in Iowa City.
Completed applications must be returned to the Board Office by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022.