By my senior year of college, enrollment at the University had increased dramatically and the dorms were so crowded that one of the twin beds in Room 224 South, Currier Hall had been replaced by bunk-beds and I now had two roommates. One was Jeanne from Huron, South Dakota, the other, Suzy, a transfer from Madison, Wisconsin. Her parents had relocated in Spencer; her older sister was still at Madison, finishing up her degree while her husband served out his military commitment.

Suzy’s parents came often to Iowa City to attend football games and always took Suzy and me to lunch or dinner at least once while they were here for the weekend. They favored three restaurants in the area and I learned to appreciate a more extravagant menu than I had enjoyed at home or at the dorm. First, there was The Mill, where Suzy’s father arranged for wine to be served with the excellent Italian food served there at the time, though to my knowledge, serving wine in restaurants was not yet legal in Iowa. Sometimes they took us to Curt Yocum’s Steak House in Coralville, which served their famous tender, aged steaks. It was there that I discovered Roquefort salad dressing garnished with a little strip of what I at first thought was lean bacon but turned out to be my first startling taste of anchovy. On one occasion, we were treated to a leisurely dinner at The Lark in Tiffin, where the table was first set with an enormous tray of appetizers, including a variety of cheeses, raw vegetables and dip, sauteed mushrooms, olives stuffed with anchovies and spicy chilled shrimp. I would later discover even more delightful viands when I visited their home in Spencer and enjoyed some of Suzy’s mother’s delicious Jewish specialties.

