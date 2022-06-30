A fleet of golf carts sits lined up and ready to go before the start of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual tournament at the Saddleback Golf Course Monday, June 20. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
Golf carts swarm the Saddleback Golf Course like an invading army Monday, June 20 to start the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual golf tournament. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
Golf carts swarm the Saddleback Golf Course like an invading army Monday, June 20 to start the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual tournament. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
Golfers make ready their clubs and cart before the start of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course Monday, June 20. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
David Rehbein, President of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation, and former National Commander of the American Legion, delivers remarks before the start of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course Monday, June 20. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
A golfer lines up a putt Monday, June 20 during the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course. 120 golfers filled the course for the event, which raises funds for charitable giving by the Foundation.
120 golfers descended upon the Saddleback Golf Course in Solon Monday, June 20 for the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual tournament. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
A golfer lines up a putt Monday, June 20 during the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course. 120 golfers filled the course for the event, which raises funds for charitable giving by the Foundation.
A golfer launches the ball up onto the green Monday, June 20 during the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course. 120 golfers filled the course for the event, which raises funds for charitable giving by the Foundation.
A fleet of golf carts sits lined up and ready to go before the start of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual tournament at the Saddleback Golf Course Monday, June 20. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
Golf carts swarm the Saddleback Golf Course like an invading army Monday, June 20 to start the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual golf tournament. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
Golf carts swarm the Saddleback Golf Course like an invading army Monday, June 20 to start the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual tournament. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
Golfers make ready their clubs and cart before the start of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course Monday, June 20. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
David Rehbein, President of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation, and former National Commander of the American Legion, delivers remarks before the start of the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course Monday, June 20. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
A golfer lines up a putt Monday, June 20 during the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course. 120 golfers filled the course for the event, which raises funds for charitable giving by the Foundation.
120 golfers descended upon the Saddleback Golf Course in Solon Monday, June 20 for the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual tournament. The event raises funds, which are disbursed to non-profit organizations across the state.
A golfer lines up a putt Monday, June 20 during the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course. 120 golfers filled the course for the event, which raises funds for charitable giving by the Foundation.
A golfer launches the ball up onto the green Monday, June 20 during the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s golf outing at the Saddleback Golf Course. 120 golfers filled the course for the event, which raises funds for charitable giving by the Foundation.
SOLON — 120 golfers fanned out across the Saddleback Golf Course Monday, June 20 for the American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual golf outing. The event, which attracted 30 teams this year, is the brainchild of Solon’s Larry Swann and Henry Rios, and raises money for the Foundation to disburse to charitable organizations.
David Rehbein, President of the Foundation and former National Commander of the American Legion, explained the American Legion of Iowa invests donations received, and money raised through events such as the golf outing. Earnings from the investments have enabled the Foundation to provide over $2.5 million in contributions since its founding in 1978. Locally the Foundation has granted money to English River Outfitters in Washington, Miracles in Motion in Swisher, and Camp Courageous in Monticello. The Foundation also provides money to smaller colleges and universities such as Central College in Pella for scholarships for veterans and their families.
$111,713 was awarded for 2022, the largest amount ever awarded
Due to economic factors post-COVID-19, coupled with current challenges such as record high inflation, Rehbein said the Foundation had initially thought to scale back donations this year. However, he noted, “This is the time when people requesting grants probably need them more than ever.” He added the Foundation receives many donations from across the state in addition to various fundraisers conducted by the nine districts of the American Legion of Iowa.
“These are successful people who understand giving back to their communities,” Rehbein said.
As dozens of golf carts rolled out onto the greens like an invading force fanning out in multiple directions, Rehbein praised the efforts of Swann, Rios, and the rest of the organizing committee had done to create a smooth tournament.
“They’ve built a very successful event and we greatly appreciate their efforts,” he said. “They are providing an example to the rest of the state to see what is possible.”
For additional information regarding the Foundation including how to donate or apply for a grant, contact The American Legion of Iowa Foundation, c/o American Legion of Iowa, 720 Lyon Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50309, phone 515-282-5068, or email foundation@ialegion.org.