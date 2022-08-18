Terry Lee Cotton Sr

Terry Lee Cotton Sr, 79, of Indianola, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, peacefully at his home, after battles with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s diseases. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1410 W Boston Ave, Indianola, IA 50125, with Pastor Lisa Parker and Pastor Phil Elmer officiating. A luncheon at the church will immediately follow the service. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Terry’s memory to the Solon Fire Department at 131 N Iowa St, Solon, IA 52333.

Recommended for you