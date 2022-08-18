SOLON — The patio at the Solon Public Library looked like a set out of the movie Jurassic Park Thursday, August 11 as the Library hosted a “Dinosaurs at Dusk” event featuring dozens of wooden dinosaurs crafted by Solon’s Jack Neuzil.

Jack, a retired teacher, began making the wooden replicas approximately 25 years ago after seeing a young niece attempting to make a dinosaur out of cardboard. “I said nah, I’ll go home and saw you one out of wood.” The next time he saw her, he had three cut, sanded, glued, stained and varnished, and ready for play and loving. “My sister happened to be there, who was a teacher at the (Vinton) Braille School, and she said her kids (students) would love these things. So, I said OK, I’d make them some.” In all Jack made about 20 for her, and thought he was finished with the dinosaur business.

Recommended for you